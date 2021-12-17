Philadelphia postal mailboxes being targeted by thieves looking to steal checks

A rash of mailbox thefts is making many Philly-area residents nervous about sending checks through the U.S. Postal Service this holiday season.

These incidents are not a new phenomenon, but they've now become an issue citywide and even in the suburbs.

"It’s happening throughout the city and across the nation, from what we’re finding," said Capt. James Kearney, the commanding officer of the police department's South Detective Division.

Local thieves have gotten their hands on the "arrow keys" to mailboxes, each of which open all the blue containers in a given zip code.

They're often outright robbed from postal workers on the street, said Nick Casselli – president of the American Postal Workers Union Local 89, but many have also been approached by thieves trying to buy the keys with thousands of dollars in cash.

Where criminals had previously been limited to what they could fish out of the blue boxes with glue traps or other devices, they're now emptying mailboxes wholesale.

They're mainly in search of checks which can be "washed" with household products like acetone, allowing criminals to replace the amount and intended destination of the check with whatever they please.

That's what happened to one South Philly woman, who sent a $170 check to a healthcare provider but ended up getting a fraud alert from her bank that somebody had tried to cash it for $8,500. A man who lives nearby said a $40 check he mailed was cashed out for $4,909.

But for some the stakes are even higher.

Graphic designer Lisa Weinberger sent a $1,200 check to a contractor. After it hadn't arrived ten days later, she checked her bank account and found that someone had tried to withdraw over $33,000.

She panicked and called the bank, which was able to cancel the transaction because the money hadn't cleared into the thief's account. But if she had called the fraud in a day later, the bank wouldn't have been able to do anything.

This is why investigators are urging people to get in touch with the USPS and law enforcement immediately if their checks get intercepted.

The USPS Inspection Agency, which addresses mail crimes, is now "aggressively investigating" the issue per spokesperson George Clark. “This is a top priority for us.”

They're working closely with the Philadelphia Police Department, which has assigned an officer to the case, and the Department of Justice to address the issue. Clark said a few arrests have been made, including one this week in Tredyffrin Township.

In the meantime, there are two main ways postal customers can keep themselves from becoming the next victim.

If possible, it's safer to drop mail off directly at the post office so criminals with mailbox keys simply don't have an opportunity to get at it.

Another option would be to place mail in the blue boxes shortly before it's picked up by a postal worker which minimizes the window a thief has to nab a person's check.

A true solution to the problem will not come easily.

Last month, two Northeast Philly mail carriers were robbed of their keys in separate incidents. Postal workers in Delaware County were reportedly told last week to not resist any muggers trying to steal a key from them for their own safety.

This is in addition to what Caselli described as a dearth of accountability when it comes to checking keys in and out at understaffed post offices.

Westchester County, New York, had a similar problem in early 2019 and was able to stamp it out by replacing the locks on all its mailboxes. This project is underway for Philly's 1,500 mailboxes, but USPS spokesperson Paul Smith didn't know when it would be complete.