June 04, 2024

Three Republicans face off in N.J.'s 1st District primary election

The winner of Claire Gustafson, Damon Galdo and Theodore Liddell will take on incumbent Democrat Donald Norcross in November.

By Michael Tanenbaum
Three Republicans are facing off in Tuesday's primary in New Jersey's 1st District, which covers most of Camden and Gloucester counties.

In New Jersey's 1st District, three Republicans are facing off in Tuesday's primary election for a chance to take on incumbent Democrat Donald Norcross in November.

Polls close at 8 p.m. and results will be updated below as they become available. All results are unofficial until certified by election officials.

New Jersey's 1st District covers most of Camden and Gloucester counties, as well as two municipalities in Burlington County. The heavily Democratic district has remained safe for Norcross, the labor leader who is seeking his sixth term.

Claire Gustafson has been a small business owner in the children's clothing sector for more than 30 years and is an active member of her community in Collingswood, where she once served as a school board member and youth soccer coach. She is a member of the Camden County New Jersey Republican Women and serves on Collingswood's planning and zoning board. She is striving to become the first woman elected to Congress in the heavily Democratic district.

Gustafson has won the Republican primary in the last two election cycles. In each race, she was defeated by Norcross by wide margins. She is campaigning on a platform that calls for stricter enforcement against illegal immigration and better policies to address the impact of fentanyl on the opioid epidemic.

Damon Galdo is a union carpenter who made his entry into politics in the last election cycle, falling to Gustafson in the Republican primary in 2022. Galdo's campaign also calls for tighter immigration control, lowering taxes and targeting inflation to improve the cost of living for middle- and low-income families. Galdo also seeks to develop laws that protect free speech against controls put in place by tech companies on social media.

Theodore "Teddy" Liddell is an attorney and former Army captain making his first run in the 1st District. His campaign calls for securing the southern border, reducing taxes and streamlining investments in national defense to make the U.S. military more efficient.

Disclosure: U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross is the uncle of PhillyVoice Founder & Chairwoman Lexie Norcross.
Michael Tanenbaum
