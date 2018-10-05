More News:

October 05, 2018

Verizon Wireless worker in Central Pennsylvania accused of stealing customers’ nude photos

Police found more than 100 photos believed to have been sent from customers' phones without permission

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
10052018_blur_cellphone Photo by Lisa Fotios/from Pexels

.

A 23-year-old Verizon Wireless employee from York, Pennsylvania, is accused of stealing nude photos from customers’ cell phones.

Cristian Adonis Santiago, 23, allegedly sent the personal photos to his own email account while working on customers’ phones in the store, according to York Area Regional Police.

In early September, police said, a woman called to report an email containing nude images of herself were sent from her account to an email address she didn’t recognize, per the York Dispatch.

Santiago reportedly admitted to sending himself images of the woman who called police, but said it was the only time he’d done such a thing.

Instead, police reportedly found more than 100 photos of men and women in “various states of undress” or “engaging in sexual acts” in Santiago’s possession, and were able to identify four people in the photos. Unsurprisingly, the four reportedly people told police they had not given Santiago permission to access the photos.

Santiago is charged with three counts of computer theft, three counts of unlawful use of a computer, three counts of unlawful duplications, and four counts each of invasion of privacy and invasion of privacy by transferring an image by phone.

The chief legal officer for the company, The Cellular Company, said Santiago was fired when the allegations were brought to the company’s attention.

