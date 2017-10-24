2 teenage boys shot and killed in South Philadelphia

Two 16-year-old boys were shot and killed Tuesday night in South Philadelphia.

The teenagers were shot around 9 p.m. at the corner of 12th and Ritner streets, according to a police officer at the scene.

They were taken to Jefferson Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, NBC 10 reported.

Additional details are scant.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not yet released the identities of the two boys, and a motive is not yet known.

Police had taped off 12th Street from Ritner to Fitzgerald streets. Eyewitnesses at the scene reported seeing two shoes on the ground believed to have belonged to one of the victims.

Officers were still on the scene by 10:45 p.m.