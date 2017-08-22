Festivals Harry Potter
12_BS1000__BAS_7844.jpg Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Harry Potter is for all ages.

August 22, 2017

Dates announced for Harry Potter Festival in Chestnut Hill

Find out what's new for 2017

Festivals Harry Potter Chestnut Hill Family-Friendly Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The annual Harry Potter Festival in Chestnut Hill keeps getting bigger. Last year, the festival expanded from the sidewalks to a 10-block street fair. For 2017, two more blocks will be added to the festival's footprint.

Wizards and muggles can roam from Cresheim Valley Drive to Chestnut Hill Avenue, along Germantown Avenue, on Saturday, Oct. 21.

There will be a S.P.E.W. rally, Harry Potter Quizzo, a Deatheaters dance party, circus performers, Sorting Hat demonstrations, Harry Potter-themed selfie spots, "The Science of Wizarding" demonstrations, a fortune-telling station, magical make-and-take zones, a potion-making station and meet and greets with Harry Potter and the gang.

RELATED: Muggled – Harry Potter Festival in Chestnut Hill a victim of its own success? | Escape the room game has a "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" theme

And that's just what's happening on the Avenue.

The annual Philadelphia Brotherly Love Cup Quidditch Tournament will take place at Chestnut Hill College from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Just like the street fare, it's free to attend.

There's also something new happening this year on Friday, Oct. 20.

Wands and Wizards Night on the Avenue will run from 6-9 p.m. There will be live performances, extended hours at local shops, food & drink specials at participating bars and a costume contest (with a cash prize for the winner).

The new event will take the place of the annual pub crawl, which was getting increasingly crowded each year as the Harry Potter Festival grew more popular.

Find more information on the 7th Annual Chestnut Hill Harry Potter Festival here.

2017 Harry Potter Festival

Friday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 21
Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

082217_Byron-Maxwell_AP

Byron Maxwell has some interesting thoughts on the Eagles

Eclipses

01-082117_Eclipse_Carroll-2.jpg

In Philadelphia region, solar eclipse becomes teachable moment as millions look skyward

Solar Eclipse

Donald Trump Solar Eclipse

He did it

Celebrities

People Taylor Swift

Coinciding with solar eclipse, Taylor Swift posts cryptic snake video on emptied social media accounts

Escapes

Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.