September 23, 2017

Amber Rose asks Hillary Clinton question on sexism, politics

Clinton responded to the question in a recent interview where she talked about ending the 'double standard'

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

South Philadelphia's Amber Rose was one of two celebrities who tuned in to ask former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton a question during a recent interview where she pressed on the importance of ending the "double-standard."

Clinton took part in a roundtable interview with Mic this week where she talked largely about feminism, sexism, misogyny, President Donald Trump as well as Russia and the 2016 election.

The former presidential candidate brought up many themes also discussed in her recently published book, "What Happened," where she says that sexism and misogyny played a role in her loss to Trump.

Clinton took two pre-recorded questions during the interview which was hosted by "key staffers" from the publication. One of the questions came from actress Sophia Bush and the other from Rose, a model and actress.

Rose, 33, who also shared her contribution to the interview on her Instagram account Friday, posed a question about how to succeed as a woman in a field like politics, which is typically dominated by men.

She said:

"As a woman, you always seem to be judged on points by your male counterparts, about what you're wearing, how your hair is, if you seem nice and warm and in your new book, you talked about the remarks that Trump has made and how he was looming over you during the debate like a super creep, which he is. Politics in general has always been a male-dominated industry. What do you think it would take for women to succeed in a space that is historically male-dominated?"

Clinton suggested for more women to "get into that arena" and to be as "unapologetic" as possible. 

"I say in the book, look, sexism is a problem but that shouldn't stop you from being an engineer who wants to have a great tech startup," Clinton responded in the interview. "And, it shouldn't stop you from running for office and getting out there and speaking up and being as strong and unapologetic as you can."

Rose hosts an annual "SlutWalk," an event that hopes to inspire empowerment as well as draw attention to sexual injustice, gender inequality and victim blaming. 

Find Mic's full interview with Clinton here.

