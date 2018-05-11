'American Ninja Warrior' is filming in Philly this weekend

Any extreme sports fans out there?

Apparently Philly is a good host to extreme athletic competitions, because ‘American Ninja Warrior’ is returning to Fishtown’s Richmond Power Plant over the weekend to film an episode for its 10th season.

On May 11-12 the show will film part of its 10th season — it taped episodes in 2016 for its eighth season here, too. And it was a memorable one. That episode was the first time four women advanced to the City Finals, and it was the first time no competitors — rookies and seasoned veterans alike — finished the course.

Tickets to watch the taping are already gone, but you can join the first-come, first-serve waitlist here.

Competitors include Philly native Najee Richardson, Joe Moravsky, Michelle Warnky, fifth-grade teacher Allyssa Beird and her mother, Jamie Rahn, a competitor since Season 2, and fourth-timer Mike Meyers.

