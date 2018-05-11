More Culture:

May 11, 2018

'American Ninja Warrior' is filming in Philly this weekend

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Television
American Ninja Warrior American Ninja Warrior/for PhillyVoice

Season 10 premieres May 10.

Any extreme sports fans out there?

Apparently Philly is a good host to extreme athletic competitions, because ‘American Ninja Warrior’ is returning to Fishtown’s Richmond Power Plant over the weekend to film an episode for its 10th season. 

On May 11-12 the show will film part of its 10th season — it taped episodes in 2016 for its eighth season here, too. And it was a memorable one. That episode was the first time four women advanced to the City Finals, and it was the first time no competitors — rookies and seasoned veterans alike — finished the course.

Tickets to watch the taping are already gone, but you can join the first-come, first-serve waitlist here.

Competitors include Philly native Najee Richardson, Joe Moravsky, Michelle Warnky, fifth-grade teacher Allyssa Beird and her mother, Jamie Rahn, a competitor since Season 2, and fourth-timer Mike Meyers.

Well, it’s Official! I am Extremely proud and very honored to finally announce that I have been invited back to @ninjawarrior Season 10! The number of applicants that apply for this once in a lifetime opportunity is mind blowing and being asked to return for my 4th straight season is something I will never take for granted and consider it such a blessing to be apart of ❤️ Season 9 was for you Grandma. And I know Season 10 will be because of you and all my family, friends, and love ones that are with me in spirit when I step on that platform. Can’t wait to see you all in my hometown of Philly in just a few weeks! 💪🏾 The Phoenix will Fly Again! And this season we’re holding nothing back! It’s go time🔥 #FlyPhoenixFly #PhoenixForce #AmericanNinjaWarrior #ANW #ANW10 #NinjaWarrior #philadelphia #blessed

A post shared by Najee Richardson (@the.flying.phoenix) on

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Television Fishtown Philadelphia Competitions

Just In

Must Read

Development

Should we give the new LOVE Park a chance?
Carroll - LOVE Park

Sixers

If it worked for Simmons and Embiid, it should work for Markelle Fultz, right?
041218-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Entertainment

Meek Mill talks probation, Nicki Minaj, opioid addictions on New York radio show
040818MeekMill

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Matt Pryor
050218MattPryor

Universities

Swarthmore students end nine-day sit in, look to next semester for answers
swarthmore nine-day sit in

Theater

There’s an open casting call at Golden Nugget for most typical Jersey musical you may ever see
golden nugget casino atlantic city

Escapes

Limited - Grand Palladium in Montego Bay Jamaica

$306 ($153 pp) -- Montego Bay: All-Inclusive Suite, 45% Off
Limited - Punta Cana

$324 ($162 pp) -- 4.5-Star All-Inclusive Punta Cana Resort w/Golf
Limited - Costa Rica

$374 ($187 pp) -- Costa Rica: Suite at 4-Star All-Inclusive Resort
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.