8 ways to celebrate Valentine's Day with your best friends

January 29, 2018
Not looking forward to Valentine's Day this year? Totally over red hearts and boxed candy? Nauseated by public displays of affection?
If you think Feb. 14 is the absolute worst, you're not alone. There are plenty of other like-minded people looking for alternative Valentine's Day plans.
This year, don't shy away from the holiday. Instead, celebrate with your friends. Below are eight ideas, from a love potion class to a Valentine's Day ghost tour.
The event will take place at Punch Line Philly on Valentine's Day. Tickets are $14.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
7 p.m. | $14 per person
Punch Line Philly
33 E. Laurel St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
Inspired by true secrets anonymously submitted by the audience, the acclaimed ensemble of Tongue & Groove Spontaneous Theater will create a montage of hilarious and heartfelt scenes and monologues, exploring authentic relationships.
The event will take place at The Adrienne Theater. The venue is BYOB, so attendees are invited to bring a bottle of wine and a box of chocolates for the performance.
Tickets are $15 online and $18 at the door.
Friday, Feb. 9
8 p.m. | $15-$18 per person
The Adrienne Theater
2030 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Attendees will learn about the intertwining history of soda fountains, aphrodisiacs, medicine and magical plants, then they will be given the tools to mix up their own sweet love potions.
Thursday, Feb. 15 through Friday, Feb. 16
6:30 p.m. | $22 per person
Shane Confectionery
110 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 922-1048
The Valentine's Ghost Tour is a candlelight walking tour that winds through Society Hill, ending with an indoor tour of the Physick House or Powel House, both historic mansions with haunting pasts and reports of ghostly activity.
The holiday tour will take place on Feb. 9, 10 and 14. The first tour will begin at 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 9; Saturday, Feb. 10; Wednesday, Feb. 14
Beginning at 7 p.m. | $22 per person
Powel House
244 S. Third St. Philadelphia, PA 19106
The holiday yoga class will take place in the evening on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the Queen Village, Old City, Fitler Square and Manayunk SWEAT Fitness locations.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Free
6 p.m. at 700 Passyunk Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19147
6 p.m. at 45 N. Third St. Philadelphia, PA 19122
6:30 p.m. at 4151 Main St. Philadelphia, PA 19127
7:30 p.m. at 200 S. 24th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
On Saturday Feb. 10, Neapolitan pizzeria Porta in Philly will host "Galentine’s Brunch."
The event will feature a complimentary Galentine’s Day cocktail, a special brunch menu, $10 mimosa carafes, music by DJ Mike Lowry, a photo booth, hair braiding, bracelet making and prizes.
Call (267) 534-2135 to make reservations.
Saturday, Feb. 10
Noon to 4 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Porta
1216 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 534-2135
Grab some friends and some booze for this cookie decorating class at Cake Life Bake Shop on Sunday, Feb. 11.
The instructor will demonstrates how to decorate adult-themed cookies, then attendees can decorate their own to take home.
Guests will enjoy complimentary pastries and a glass of sparkling wine but can also bring their own alcoholic beverages to drink.
Sunday, Feb. 11
5-7 p.m. | $60 per person
Cake Life Bake Shop
1306 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 278-2580
Go shopping with your friends on Sunday, Feb. 11, in New Jersey's Asbury Park.
Attendees can shop local and regional vendors, make bouquets at the flower bar, enjoy Sunday brunch, pose for a vintage photo, get crafty at DIY workshops, grab oysters and Champagne at the Asbury Oyster Bar and listen to live music in front of a cozy fireplace at this event.
Sunday, Feb. 11
Noon to 5 p.m.
Convention Hall
1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, N.J. 07712