8 ways to celebrate Valentine's Day with your best friends

Not looking forward to Valentine's Day this year? Totally over red hearts and boxed candy? Nauseated by public displays of affection?

If you think Feb. 14 is the absolute worst, you're not alone. There are plenty of other like-minded people looking for alternative Valentine's Day plans.

This year, don't shy away from the holiday. Instead, celebrate with your friends. Below are eight ideas, from a love potion class to a Valentine's Day ghost tour.

Courtesy of Bryan Buttler Media Relations/PhillyVoice Chris Lundy will be the Ex-Files StorySlam host.

For the eighth year, First Person Arts will host the Ex-Files StorySlam, where real people will share true stories about their ex-loves – whether the story is

hilarious, ridiculous, horrifying, sweet or sad.

The event will take place at Punch Line Philly on Valentine's Day. Tickets are $14.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

7 p.m. | $14 per person

Punch Line Philly

33 E. Laurel St., Philadelphia, PA 19123



Inspired by true secrets anonymously submitted by the audience, the acclaimed ensemble of Tongue & Groove Spontaneous Theater will create a montage of hilarious and heartfelt scenes and monologues, exploring authentic relationships.



The event will take place at The Adrienne Theater. The venue is BYOB, so attendees are invited to bring a bottle of wine and a box of chocolates for the performance.

Tickets are $15 online and $18 at the door.

Friday, Feb. 9

8 p.m. | $15-$18 per person

The Adrienne Theater

2030 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Courtesy of Shane Confectionery/PhillyVoice Shane Confectionery is hosting a Love Potions class.

If you're feeling not-so-lucky in love, let Shane Confectionery help. The candy shop is hosting a love potions class on Thursday, Feb. 15, and Friday, Feb. 16.

Attendees will learn about the intertwining history of soda fountains, aphrodisiacs, medicine and magical plants, then they will be given the tools to mix up their own sweet love potions.

Thursday, Feb. 15 through Friday, Feb. 16

6:30 p.m. | $22 per person

Shane Confectionery

110 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 922-1048



The Valentine's Ghost Tour is a candlelight walking tour that winds through Society Hill, ending with an indoor tour of the Physick House or Powel House, both historic mansions with haunting pasts and reports of ghostly activity.



The holiday tour will take place on Feb. 9, 10 and 14. The first tour will begin at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9; Saturday, Feb. 10; Wednesday, Feb. 14

Beginning at 7 p.m. | $22 per person

Powel House

244 S. Third St. Philadelphia, PA 19106



Grab your workout buddy and head to SWEAT Fitness for a free yoga class that includes complimentary Champagne and strawberries.

The holiday yoga class will take place in the evening on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the Queen Village, Old City, Fitler Square and Manayunk SWEAT Fitness locations.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Free

6 p.m. at 700 Passyunk Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19147

6 p.m. at 45 N. Third St. Philadelphia, PA 19122

6:30 p.m. at 4151 Main St. Philadelphia, PA 19127

7:30 p.m. at 200 S. 24th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Galentine's Brunch

Andrew Holtz/Porta The bar at Porta in Philly.

Plan a day out with your friends to celebrate Valentine's Day this year.

On Saturday Feb. 10, Neapolitan pizzeria Porta in Philly will host "Galentine’s Brunch."

The event will feature a complimentary Galentine’s Day cocktail, a special brunch menu, $10 mimosa carafes, music by DJ Mike Lowry, a photo booth, hair braiding, bracelet making and prizes.

Call (267) 534-2135 to make reservations.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Noon to 4 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Porta

1216 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

(267) 534-2135

Grab some friends and some booze for this cookie decorating class at Cake Life Bake Shop on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The instructor will demonstrates how to decorate adult-themed cookies, then attendees can decorate their own to take home.

Guests will enjoy complimentary pastries and a glass of sparkling wine but can also bring their own alcoholic beverages to drink.

Sunday, Feb. 11

5-7 p.m. | $60 per person

Cake Life Bake Shop

1306 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

(215) 278-2580



Go shopping with your friends on Sunday, Feb. 11, in New Jersey's Asbury Park.

Attendees can shop local and regional vendors, make bouquets at the flower bar, enjoy Sunday brunch, pose for a vintage photo, get crafty at DIY workshops, grab oysters and Champagne at the Asbury Oyster Bar and listen to live music in front of a cozy fireplace at this event.



Sunday, Feb. 11

Noon to 5 p.m.

Convention Hall

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, N.J. 07712

