Art Museum Area to host summer Restaurant Week

Restaurants surrounding the Philadelphia Museum of Art will host their own summer Restaurant Week on June 11-16 and June 18-23. The local spots will offer prix-fixe multicourse menus for $15, $25 or $35 per person.

Below are the restaurants participating, so far.

•2637brew

•The Black Taxi

•Dim Sum & Noodle

•Fare Restaurant

•Figs Restaurant

•Gyu-kaku Japanese BBQ

•La Calaca Feliz

•London Grill

•Rembrandt’s Restaurant & Bar

•Rose Tattoo Cafe

•SOUTH

•Trio BYOB

Restaurant Week menus can be viewed here.

Sunday, June 11 through Friday, June 16

Sunday, June 18 through Friday, June 23

$15-$35 per person

Art Museum Area