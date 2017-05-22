Food & Drink Restaurant Week
May 22, 2017

Art Museum Area to host summer Restaurant Week

Make plans to dine out in June

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Restaurants surrounding the Philadelphia Museum of Art will host their own summer Restaurant Week on June 11-16 and June 18-23. The local spots will offer prix-fixe multicourse menus for $15, $25 or $35 per person.

Below are the restaurants participating, so far.

•2637brew
•The Black Taxi
•Dim Sum & Noodle
•Fare Restaurant
•Figs Restaurant
•Gyu-kaku Japanese BBQ
•La Calaca Feliz
•London Grill
•Rembrandt’s Restaurant & Bar
•Rose Tattoo Cafe
•SOUTH
•Trio BYOB

Restaurant Week menus can be viewed here.

Art Museum Area Restaurant Week 2017

Sunday, June 11 through Friday, June 16
Sunday, June 18 through Friday, June 23
$15-$35 per person
Art Museum Area

