Art Museum Area to host summer Restaurant Week

May 22, 2017
Restaurants surrounding the Philadelphia Museum of Art will host their own summer Restaurant Week on June 11-16 and June 18-23. The local spots will offer prix-fixe multicourse menus for $15, $25 or $35 per person.
Below are the restaurants participating, so far.
•2637brew
•The Black Taxi
•Dim Sum & Noodle
•Fare Restaurant
•Figs Restaurant
•Gyu-kaku Japanese BBQ
•La Calaca Feliz
•London Grill
•Rembrandt’s Restaurant & Bar
•Rose Tattoo Cafe
•SOUTH
•Trio BYOB
Restaurant Week menus can be viewed here.
Sunday, June 11 through Friday, June 16
Sunday, June 18 through Friday, June 23
$15-$35 per person
Art Museum Area