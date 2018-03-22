March 22, 2018

Bermuda police present autopsy findings in death of St. Joe's student

Investigators seek additional witnesses, information surrounding student's tragic death

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Students
03302018_Mark_Dombroski Photo courtesy/Bermuda police

Mark Dombroski

St. Joseph's University freshman Mark Dombroski died last weekend from injuries sustained in a fall from a 35-foot-cliff, according to the results of an autopsy revealed at a Thursday press conference.

The 19-year-old Upper Providence native went missing overnight Saturday while traveling with his college rugby team for an international tournament. He had last been seen Dog House Bar, a local establishment whose owner said Dombroski was not intoxicated.

RELATED ARTICLE: Friends remember St. Joseph's student as 'one of the nicest people'

“My conclusions from my examination are that Mark died from a fall from a height, and that I found no evidence of foul play in my postmortem examination,” said forensic pathologist Christopher Milroy, who shared his findings at the instruction of Bermuda's senior coroner.

Bermuda Police Superintendent Sean Field-Lament declined to state whether or not Dombroski had taken any medication or consumed alcohol on the night of his disappearance. A toxicology report was not complete as of Thursday afternoon.

The last trace of Dombroski came around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, when closed-circuit TV images showed Dombroski walking along Alexandra Road in Devonshire. His body was found at the base of a cliff next to a historic fort in Bermuda's capital.

Authorities shot down online rumors on Wednesday that Dombroski's body had been found bound or tied up. They clarified Thursday that the student was last seen at the bar with his teammates — not his family — in the British island territory's capital city of Hamilton.

The St. Joe's ruby team was staying in Warwick Camp, located about five miles from where Dombroski's body was found. Nine other teammates also had made the trip to participate in the Ariel Re Bermuda International 7's rugby tour. Police said Dombroski suffered an injury during the final game of tournament on Saturday.

What happened after Dombroski left the bar around midnight remains unknown. He was found with both his wallet and his cell phone, which a camera showed him using around 1:15 a.m. Sunday before his death. He was reported missing in the morning and found around 4 p.m. Monday by a search party that included Dombroski's brothers. 

Authorities are continuing to gather information from anyone who may have witnessed Dombroski in the area of the fall. 

"There may be questions that we will never be able to answer," said Field-Lament. "But we will do all our best efforts to get a clearer picture of what took place at the time of the morning."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigation Students Bermude Rugby Universities St. Joseph's University

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
032118JustinReid

Freedom

They're fighting for your right to go barefoot – wherever, whenever
Barefoot is Legal

Books

Do books have a restrictive rating system?
Cat in a bookstore

Weather

Updated and expanded: How much snow fell near you?
03212018_Mondauk_Park_BM

Sixers

The Sixers laid the absolute smackdown on tanking Grizzlies, as good teams do
032218-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

That's Show Biz

Netflix scores with biopic of ‘National Lampoon’ co-founder
'A Futile and Stupid Gesture'

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.