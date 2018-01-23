January 23, 2018

Britney Spears takes Las Vegas show on tour, making stop in PA

Tour will make stops along East Coast, as well as Europe, this summer

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Britney Spears arrives for the 2015 ESPY's award show at Nokia Theater.

Britney Spears has just announced she’s taking her Las Vegas concert spectacle, "Britney: Piece of Me," on the road.

The tour will make stops along the East Coast, as well as Europe, in July and August.

The pop icon will be performing at Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, on July 17. So far, it is the only scheduled concert in Pennsylvania.

Tickets to the summer show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Spears hit songs from the past two decades include "...Baby One More Time," "Oops!...I Did It Again," "Toxic," "Womanizer" and "Gimme More," among others.

Britney Spears "Piece of Me"

Tuesday, July 17
8 p.m.
Sands Bethlehem Events Center
77 Sands Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

