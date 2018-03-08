1 arrested, 1 still at-large in Center City sexual assault

Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with the sexual assault and robbery of a woman early Sunday morning in Center City, but another remains at-large.

Police said Thursday that they are still searching for 44-year-old Archie Swinson, who also goes by the name Archie Moore.

But they also announced the arrest of Kenneth Faixmel, a 38-year-old Center City man. He is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, rape and related offenses, police said.

Police released surveillance footage on Tuesday that shows two men allegedly involved in the incident, which authorities said took place on the 400 block of South Watts Street around 5:30 a.m.

One man is shown grabbing the woman and pulling her onto Watts Street, and he was accused by police of committing the assault and robbery. The other man acted as an accomplice, police said at the time they released the video.

It was not clear Thursday which man had been arrested.

The video is included below.



Swinson frequents the 1200 block of Ludlow Street, the 300 block of South Broad Street and the 5600 block of Rodman Street, police said. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call the police department at (215) 685-3251 or (215) 685-3252.

