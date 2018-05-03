May 03, 2018

The city's first medical marijuana dispensary set to open in May

And it's slated to open in Fishtown

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
The city’s first medical marijuana dispensary is set to open in early May in a big move for the city and the cannabis movement across the U.S.

The dispensary is called Restore Integrated Wellness Center and it’s set to open in Fishtown sometime in the next few weeks.

Patients will be able to consult a pharmacist to find the correct products — from pills and oils to creams and tinctures.

“We’re here to absolutely change a culture around medical marijuana use and de-stigmatize the whole culture around marijuana,” Restore’s Dimple Thakrar told NBC10.

For Philadelphians with medical marijuana prescriptions looking to buy products, they had to make a trip outside the city. There are dispensaries in King of Prussia, Devon and Montgomery County already, making the total in the state right now six. The Montgomery County location was only approved in early March.

Since the program began in Pennsylvania, more than 30,000 people have signed up. But there have been growing pains — several dispensaries ran out of product after opening.

This summer, patients will be able to purchase dry leaf for vaping, however under the 2016 Medical Marijuana Act, smoking any other kind of cannabis flower remains illegal.

The medical marijuana program, signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in April 2016, is expected to be fully rolled out as the year progresses.

Emily Rolen
emily@phillyvoice.com

