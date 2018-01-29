Commuters react to PATCO shutting down for morning rush hour

January 29, 2018
PATCO shut down service completely for around two hours Monday morning because of a downed electrical pole. Commuters were, unsurprisingly, frustrated.
The train service shuttling passengers between South Jersey and Center City Philadelphia was suspended around 6 a.m., according to the transit agency's Twitter account. Riders were advised to seek alternate forms of transportation, with NJ Transit cross-honoring PATCO tickets.
Very limited service resumed before 9 a.m., with only a single train running between Camden and Center City, forcing anyone between the Lindenwold and Ferry stops to find another option.
PATCO said they would release more details on the incident that caused the suspension later on, adding that the rumor of a train fire is false. According to KYW, a train did strike a pole, causing downed wires and service problems. It's still unclear if service will resume completely for the evening rush.
