Data suggests Eagles will have Super Bowl 'home field advantage' over Patriots

When a sports franchise wins a lot, and the most key figures in the organization have been caught cheating multiple times, fans of other teams around the league tend to begin to hate that team.

According to data from betonline.ag, the Eagles are the overwhelming popular pick in the Super Bowl over the Patriots. as show in this map:

Only five states support the Patriots, according to the study:

That map is based on geotagged twitter data immediately after the AFC and NFC championship games (over 500,000 tweets). As you can see literally everyone except those in the New England area, and randomly North Dakota, are rooting for The Eagles, which isn't that surprising as The Patriots are going to their 8th Super Bowl in the Brady/Belichick era.

The data was compiled and mapped by the NFL guys over at betonline.ag, using software with direct access to geotagged twitted data.

I'll disagree that North Dakota is random. Most North Dakotans are Minnesota Vikings fans, so they may just be upset at the butt-whipping administered by the Eagles last Sunday. Although, it's maybe a little surprising they're not rooting for Carson Wentz, unless they don't want to see his backup take home the prize.

Here's a state-by-state number breakdown of the data:

State Eagles Patriots Alabama 3300 1400 Alaska 350 130 Arizona 5700 2200 Arkansas 1300 640 California 37000 13200 Colorado 2800 1200 Connecticut 3000 2100 Delaware 4200 320 Florida 15100 6400 Georgia 7800 2900 Hawaii 1300 440 Idaho 1100 300 Illinois 8200 4400 Indiana 3300 1200 Iowa 1700 620 Kansas 1300 520 Kentucky 3000 1300 Louisiana 2600 950 Maine 600 2500 Maryland 11400 2100 Massachusetts 4300 27900 Michigan 3800 2200 Minnesota 2300 950 Mississippi 1400 470 Missouri 2300 860 Montana 410 90 Nebraska 1400 560 Nevada 5900 1900 New Hampshire 390 1500 New Jersey 25100 1800 New Mexico 2000 520 New York 20500 6900 North Carolina 11300 2700 North Dakota 1100 1400 Ohio 13700 2800 Oklahoma 2400 820 Oregon 2800 790 Pennsylvania 161000 4200 Rhode Island 550 2200 South Carolina 3800 1300 South Dakota 490 230 Tennessee 5300 2100 Texas 26400 10600 Utah 2300 440 Vermont 230 200 Virginia 11300 2400 Washington 4400 1800 West Virginia 2200 630 Wisconsin 3600 1000 Wyoming 350 150 TOTAL 438070 126230



"I do know this," said Jim Schwartz, "and I felt this after the game, and I think everybody here felt how much this city celebrated with our team. It's been a while since the Eagles have been in the Super Bowl. We haven't won one, and I think that the fans that are able to make it to Minneapolis, just like the fans that made it to Los Angeles, and so many other places along the way for us, they'll turn it into a home crowd for us."

"Our Eagles fans travel. It's tough travel. The Super Bowl is a tough ticket, but I think we're gonna see a lot of green and we're gonna hear a lot of people singing our fight song. I'm hoping that it's not a neutral site."

