March 19, 2018

Leach strikes again after Trump's weekend Tweet-storm

By PhillyVoice staff
Politics Social Media
03192018_Trump_Leach Credits/Trump: Carolyn Kaster, File, AP; Leach: Thom Carroll, PhillyVoice

Pennsylvania state Sen. Daylin Leach, right, responded to President Donald Trump's Twitter-storm this weekend.

A Pennsylvania state senator known for crafting memorable, insulting descriptions of President Donald Trump has struck again.

Daylin Leach, who represents parts of Delaware and Montgomery counties, took to Twitter late Monday morning to respond with customary biting sarcasm to an earlier Tweet – preceded by a series of posts over the weekend – by the president.

RELATED READ: Q&A with Daylin Leach: the danger of Trump and those vicious tweets

The senator, who may or may not own a copy of The Oxford Dictionary of Zoology, returned to the animal world for inspiration to craft his presidential takedown.

Trump began his latest tweetstorm early Saturday afternoon, directing his barbs at Special Counsel Robert Mueller (and the probe on Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election) as well as former FBI officials James Comey and Andrew McCabe.



On Sunday the presidential storm continued, with a refocus on McCabe and Mueller.



Then, early Monday morning, a pithy summary of his charges.

Leach had heard enough, and weighed in to offer the president a real example of "conflict of interest."

For the etymology buffs out there, using "toad-woppet" would appear to be Leach's way of doubling down on his Trump snub.

Toad, of course, is a mainstream insult to denote somebody who is stupid, foolish, rude or otherwise undesirable (according to the Urban Dictionary.)

A woppet, if Google is to be trusted, is a Victorian English word with Melbourne roots to describe an idiot or fool.

Leach has minted a number of memorable insults to heap scorn and shame on the president and administration-folk.

sdafadsfasdfadsfadsfadsf




And, of course, the granddaddy of them all:


PhillyVoice staff

Read more Politics Social Media Philadelphia Donald Trump Daylin Leach Twitter

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles will open against the Vikings Week 1 in 2018
031818EaglesFans

Women's History Month

Escaping George Washington: Oney Judge's 'amazing story' of courage
Only_Judge

Television

A visual, four-decade history of Jim Gardner's mustache
Jim Gardner 1983

Eagles

The Eagles' five biggest offseason needs, updated
031718ZachErtz

Opinion

Congress, listen to America: NO concealed carry reciprocity
03162018_gun_holster_wikimedia

Food

Who invented eating utensils?
fork and knife

Escapes

Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.