Leach strikes again after Trump's weekend Tweet-storm

A Pennsylvania state senator known for crafting memorable, insulting descriptions of President Donald Trump has struck again.

Daylin Leach, who represents parts of Delaware and Montgomery counties, took to Twitter late Monday morning to respond with customary biting sarcasm to an earlier Tweet – preceded by a series of posts over the weekend – by the president.

The senator, who may or may not own a copy of The Oxford Dictionary of Zoology, returned to the animal world for inspiration to craft his presidential takedown.

Trump began his latest tweetstorm early Saturday afternoon, directing his barbs at Special Counsel Robert Mueller (and the probe on Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election) as well as former FBI officials James Comey and Andrew McCabe.









On Sunday the presidential storm continued, with a refocus on McCabe and Mueller.









Then, early Monday morning, a pithy summary of his charges.

Leach had heard enough, and weighed in to offer the president a real example of "conflict of interest."

For the etymology buffs out there, using "toad-woppet" would appear to be Leach's way of doubling down on his Trump snub.

Toad, of course, is a mainstream insult to denote somebody who is stupid, foolish, rude or otherwise undesirable (according to the Urban Dictionary.)

A woppet, if Google is to be trusted, is a Victorian English word with Melbourne roots to describe an idiot or fool.

Leach has minted a number of memorable insults to heap scorn and shame on the president and administration-folk.

And, of course, the granddaddy of them all:







