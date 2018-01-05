Donovan McNabb out at ESPN after sexual harassment allegations

Donovan McNabb has been officially let go from his radio gig at ESPN.



According to multiple reports, the network cut ties with the former Eagles quarterback after suspending him last month over a sexual harassment lawsuit from Jami Cantor, a former employee at NFL Network, where McNabb had worked as an analyst before joining ESPN in 2016.

Cantor, who worked at NFL Network as a wardrobe stylist, alleged that McNabb texted her lewd and explicit comments during their time working together at the network.

Eric Davis, a former NFL cornerback who used to work at NFL Network, was also fired from ESPN in connection with the allegations. The suit, filed against NFL Network last October, accused Davis of lewd behavior and groping.

Along with McNabb and Davis, former players Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans, Warren Sapp and Ike Taylor, as well as Eric Weinberger, the president of the Bill Simmons Media Group and a former executive at NFL Network, are also accused in the suit of harassing Cantor.

McNabb played 11 seasons with the Eagles and had his No. 5 jersey retired by the team in 2013.