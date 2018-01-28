January 28, 2018

Eagles land in Minnesota to begin Super Bowl week

By Jimmy Kempski
Security is kiiiiinda tight at the Super Bowl.

Bloomington, MN -- The Philadelphia Eagles landed in Minnesota at around 3:00 p.m. CST this afternoon, in preparation of their week of being paraded around before they play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

First there was video of the team arriving at the airport.

And then we got video of the team arriving at the their hotel. The highlight was when the team bus struggled to navigate around a road barrier.

The week of media invasion begins tomorrow night, when the Eagles will be subjected to the madness of "Media Night."

Jimmy Kempski
