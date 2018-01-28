Eagles land in Minnesota to begin Super Bowl week

January 28, 2018
Bloomington, MN -- The Philadelphia Eagles landed in Minnesota at around 3:00 p.m. CST this afternoon, in preparation of their week of being paraded around before they play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
First there was video of the team arriving at the airport.
We’re here. #SBLII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/uRyVv4DXhV— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 28, 2018
And then we got video of the team arriving at the their hotel. The highlight was when the team bus struggled to navigate around a road barrier.
Here come the Eagles https://t.co/9hL1ROCdzW— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) January 29, 2018
The week of media invasion begins tomorrow night, when the Eagles will be subjected to the madness of "Media Night."
