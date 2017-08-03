Eagles player stock up / stock down media poll

We are now 10 days into Philadelphia Eagles training camp, so I figured I'd take some time today to poll the Eagles' media contingent on which players have looked good so far throughout camp, and which ones have not looked so good.

For this exercise, I asked 30 Eagles media people, all of whom have attended every practice (or close enough to it) to identify one player whose stock is up, and one whose stock is down.

The results:

STOCK UP Votes WR Marcus Johnson 13 WR Nelson Agholor 4 CB C.J. Smith 4 QB Carson Wentz 3 DT Timmy Jernigan 2 CB Aaron Grymes 1 CB Jalen Mills 1 RB Donnel Pumphrey 1 RB Wendell Smallwood 1





STOCK DOWN Votes CB Patrick Robinson 14 WR Shelton Gibson 10 RB Donnel Pumphrey 2 DT Elijah Qualls 2 RB LeGarrette Blount 1 CB Rasul Douglas 1

H/t to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, whose idea I ripped off for this post