Eagles player stock up / stock down media poll

August 03, 2017
We are now 10 days into Philadelphia Eagles training camp, so I figured I'd take some time today to poll the Eagles' media contingent on which players have looked good so far throughout camp, and which ones have not looked so good.
For this exercise, I asked 30 Eagles media people, all of whom have attended every practice (or close enough to it) to identify one player whose stock is up, and one whose stock is down.
The results:
|STOCK UP
|Votes
|WR Marcus Johnson
|13
|WR Nelson Agholor
|4
|CB C.J. Smith
|4
|QB Carson Wentz
|3
|DT Timmy Jernigan
|2
|CB Aaron Grymes
|1
|CB Jalen Mills
|1
|RB Donnel Pumphrey
|1
|RB Wendell Smallwood
|1
|STOCK DOWN
|Votes
|CB Patrick Robinson
|14
|WR Shelton Gibson
|10
|RB Donnel Pumphrey
|2
|DT Elijah Qualls
|2
|RB LeGarrette Blount
|1
|CB Rasul Douglas
|1
