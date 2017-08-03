Eagles NFL
WR Marcus Johnson has helped himself the most early in training camp, according to the Eagles' media contingent.

August 03, 2017

Eagles player stock up / stock down media poll

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

We are now 10 days into Philadelphia Eagles training camp, so I figured I'd take some time today to poll the Eagles' media contingent on which players have looked good so far throughout camp, and which ones have not looked so good.

For this exercise, I asked 30 Eagles media people, all of whom have attended every practice (or close enough to it) to identify one player whose stock is up, and one whose stock is down.

The results:

STOCK UP Votes 
 WR Marcus Johnson13 
WR Nelson Agholor 
 CB C.J. Smith
 QB Carson Wentz
 DT Timmy Jernigan
 CB Aaron Grymes
 CB Jalen Mills
 RB Donnel Pumphrey
 RB Wendell Smallwood


STOCK DOWN Votes 
 CB Patrick Robinson14 
 WR Shelton Gibson10 
 RB Donnel Pumphrey
 DT Elijah Qualls
 RB LeGarrette Blount
 CB Rasul Douglas

H/t to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, whose idea I ripped off for this post.

Jimmy Kempski

