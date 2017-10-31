Eagles NFL
Jay Ajayi gains yards on a running play in the third quarter of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA. on Sunday, September 17, 2017.

Eagles trade for Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles have pushed their chips onto the table. According to the team, the Eagles have traded for Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi, and all it took was a fourth round pick in 2018.

In 2016, Ajayi was fourth in the NFL in rushing, when he the carried the ball 260 times for 1272 yards (4.9 YPC) and 8 TDs. He also had 27 receptions for 151 yards. Here's a highlight reel from 2016.

He has gotten off to a slower start in 2017, as he has been slowed by a knee injury. Ajayi has 138 carries for 465 yards (3.4 YPC) and no scores.

The Eagles' current stable of running backs have shared playing time this season, as only LeGarrette Blount has carried the ball 100 times this year. A look at the Eagles' running backs' numbers:

 Eagles RBsRush Yards YPC TD 
 LeGarrette Blount100 467 4.7 
 Wendell Smallwood38 143 3.8 
 Corey Clement36 131 3.6 
 Darren Sproles15 61 4.1 
 Kenjon Barner12 34 2.8 


The 6'0, 223 Ajayi is a bruising runner with good athletic measurables:

Ajayi is also cheap, as he is still on his rookie deal, and has a salary of just $615,000 this season. 

So why only a fourth round pick? According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Ajayi and head coach Adam Gase did not get along. Meanwhile, Jeff Darlington of ESPN says the Dolphins are concerned about Ajayi's knees:

Still, in the short-term, the Eagles got better as a football team today.

