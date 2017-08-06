Eagles NFL
080617CoreyGraham Adrian Kraus/AP

Corey Graham

August 06, 2017

Eagles could use newly acquired DB Corey Graham in three-safety sets

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jim Schwartz Doug Pederson Corey Graham
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Last Thursday, when the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they had agreed to terms with former Bears, Ravens, and Bills defensive back Corey Graham, it was somewhat unclear what his role would be with the team.

Graham played cornerback under Jim Schwartz in Buffalo, but at the age of 32, had since converted to safety, where he started all 16 games the last two years.

It gives us depth, obviously, at [safety], said Doug Pederson on Friday. "Great character guy, good competition, veteran player. Like always, it gives us depth at the position. So we'll see where he's at health-wise and get him out here and get him going."

On Sunday, Schwartz expanded on the role Graham will have in the Eagles' defense, and what he does well.

"We're going to start him off at safety," Schwartz confirmed. "One of the things we like about him is that he's a multi-dimensional player. He's even played the nickel in the past. He's played corner. He has the ability to match up against wide receivers. I think that's one of his strong points. He made 100 tackles I think a couple years ago, so he's a reliable player. I think that's the bottom line. He's smart, he makes quick adjustments. I was only with him one year, but he played in the division when I was in Detroit, with Chicago. He's always been a good special teams player."

Schwartz also noted that Graham could get on the field even with a good starting safety duo in Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod.

"Malcolm has played some nickel in the past, particularly when we like some of those matchups in there, so there's potential for that opportunity in there for a three-safety package, which we played probably more due to necessity last year," he said. "Some was on our terms, but some was due to necessity, but it allows us to potentially do it more on our terms."

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

080617CarsonWentz

Eagles 2017 training camp practice notes, Day 12

Food and Drink

080617_Delfriscossteak

Busy Del Frisco's reveals plans for second location in Center City

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Business

121616_Amtrakacela

Lyft secures partnership with Amtrak for ‘door-to-door’ service

Escapes

Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.