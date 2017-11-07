Attention, voters! Polls open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey until 8 p.m.

The polls are open.

It's Election Day, and the biggest race for Philadelphia-area voters is the governor's race in New Jersey. In Philadelphia, the race for district attorney is also drawing national interest.

Info on the races and voter resources, including where to vote and where to file a complaint about poll problems

In New Jersey, there are a number of state Senate and General Assembly races.

In Pennsylvania, a bunch of judges are seeking election or retention to state and Philadelphia city courts.

Both states have ballot questions for voters as well.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in New Jersey and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania. Voters in line by 8 p.m. are allowed to cast their ballot no matter how long the line.

PhillyVoice will have election results after the polls close. Join us then.