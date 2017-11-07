2017 Election Voters
06072016_Vote_Badges_iStock Fredex8/iStock.com

.

November 07, 2017

Attention, voters! Polls open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey until 8 p.m.

2017 Election Voters Pennsylvania South Jersey Phil Murphy Kim Guadagno New Jersey Montgomery County Philadelphia Bucks County Delaware County Chester County
By PhillyVoice Staff

The polls are open.

It's Election Day, and the biggest race for Philadelphia-area voters is the governor's race in New Jersey. In Philadelphia, the race for district attorney is also drawing national interest.

  • PHILLYVOICE ELECTION GUIDES
  • Info on the races and voter resources, including where to vote and where to file a complaint about poll problems
  • Pennsylvania
  • New Jersey

In New Jersey, there are a number of state Senate and General Assembly races.

In Pennsylvania, a bunch of judges are seeking election or retention to state and Philadelphia city courts.

Both states have ballot questions for voters as well.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in New Jersey and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania. Voters in line by 8 p.m. are allowed to cast their ballot no matter how long the line.

PhillyVoice will have election results after the polls close. Join us then.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Elections

10242017_Pennsylvania_Elections

2017 Pennsylvania general election: What you need to know

Eagles

110617CarsonWentz2

Top 10 Carson Wentz highlights in 2017 (so far), in gifs

Adventures

Bike riding

Learning to ride a bike as an adult

Eagles

Nick Foles

Video: Skip Bayless criticizes Carson Wentz for strip sack of Nick Foles

Escapes

Limited - Arizona

$919 & up -- 4.5-Star Winter Cancun Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$639 & up -- Montego Bay: All-Incl. Getaway w/Upgrade & Air

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.