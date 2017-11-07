Attention, voters! Polls open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey until 8 p.m.

November 07, 2017
The polls are open.
It's Election Day, and the biggest race for Philadelphia-area voters is the governor's race in New Jersey. In Philadelphia, the race for district attorney is also drawing national interest.
In New Jersey, there are a number of state Senate and General Assembly races.
In Pennsylvania, a bunch of judges are seeking election or retention to state and Philadelphia city courts.
Both states have ballot questions for voters as well.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in New Jersey and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania. Voters in line by 8 p.m. are allowed to cast their ballot no matter how long the line.
PhillyVoice will have election results after the polls close. Join us then.