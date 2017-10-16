Facebook launches new food-ordering feature

If you find yourself in a winding rabbit hole of stalking your ex on Facebook and it immediately evokes the need for fried cheese, you’re in luck.



Facebook rolled out a new feature that allows users to order food directly from the app (or desktop page), and it works for both delivery and pickup orders.

In creating this new feature, Facebook worked with other app-based delivery systems, including Delivery.com, Grubhub and Seamless, among others, as well as restaurants that utilize in-app ordering. It then put all those options on the one app.

To use the feature, you can either go to a restaurant’s Facebook page and click “Start Order” or click the “Order Food” option in the homepage Explore menu and peruse what’s available to you.

Alex Himel, a vice president of Facebook who led the project, told Eater that credit card info will not be saved by Facebook; the most data saved by the social network will be a user’s preferences so they can opt to order again.

“The goals for us are that you can always find a place to order from that you’re happy with,” Himel told Eater.

“If you see your friends talking about a restaurant, you should be able to click over and order food from that restaurant right then and there.”