December 20, 2015

Fiery crash in Northeast Philly leaves three dead

Reports: Car struck tractor trailer and burst into flames

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Crashes Accidents

A fiery accident in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday morning has left three people dead, according to media reports.

6ABC reports the crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. on the 8100 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Authorities told the news station a car with three people in it was speeding down the avenue when it lost control and slammed into a parked tractor trailer.

Both vehicles burst into flames, and another tractor trailer was engulfed when fuel from the first truck trickled down the road onto a highway overpass.

All three passengers in the striking car were killed. A witness, who tried to help free the people inside the car, told NBC Philadelphia his horrifying account of the tragedy:

"Before I knew it, the entire car was engulfed in flames. There was nothing I could have done," the man said, holding back tears. "I just want the families to know, of whoever these victims are, this close to Christmas, that I tried. I tried to do everything I could to get them out of that vehicle. I tried. And I'm sorry that I couldn't."

Details on the victims have not been released and authorities said the intersection at Rhawn Street and Torresdale Avenue would remain closed for most of the day as herbicides leaked from the truck are cleaned up and police investigated.

The herbicides do not pose a threat to residents, NBC reports.

Daniel Craig
