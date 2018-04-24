April 24, 2018

SEPTA riders evacuated from smoking train

Disabled train causing delays on Market-Frankford line

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Market-Frankford Line
04242018_SEPTA_fire_TC Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

An eastbound trolley enters the 19th Street station after a brief shutdown on Market-Frankford Line on Tuesday afternoon.

SEPTA is experiencing 30-minute delays on the Market-Frankford line after the Philadelphia firefighters responded to reports of a smoking subway train.

Firefighters are examining a disabled train in the subway tunnel between the 15th Street and 30th Street stations, SEPTA spokeswoman Kristin Mestre-Valez said. They have not see evidence of an active fire, but smoke reportedly was coming from beneath the train.

The train was traveling eastbound on the Market-Frankford Line toward 15th Street Station. It came to a halt shortly after passing the 19th Street trolley station.

Passengers were being transferred from the disabled train, Mestre-Valez said. One person needed medical attention.

Passengers boarding the Market-Frankford line at 15th and 30th street stations are asked to board all trains on the eastbound platforms.

Trolley routes 10, 11, 13, 34 and 36 are also operating with residual delays.

