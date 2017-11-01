Former 97.5 The Fanatic director gets a new gig

Former 97.5 The Fanatic director Matt Nahigian has landed a job out west.

Nahigian will take over as program director at 95.7 The Game in San Fransisco, he announced this week in a Facebook post. He had been with The Fanatic for 10 years, starting when the sports talk station was still an AM radio outfit called "SportsTalk 950."

"San Francisco here we come!" he said. "Thanks to all the great people that we have met in Philadelphia. It's been 10 of the best years of my life."

The Game is owned by Bala Cynwyd-based Entercom, which owns more than 120 stations in 23 states, including Philly's Sportsradio 94WIP.

Nahigian was ousted from The Fanatic in August for reasons that remain unclear. But as Philly.com reported, a change in ownership could have played a role.

The Fanatic's former parent company, Greater Media, sold its 21 radio stations to Breasley Broadcast Group in July 2016 for a reported $240 million. The deal closed in November 2016.

Nahigian oversaw The Fanatic's move to FM and rise as a market competitor with WIP. He signed hosts such as Mike Missanelli, Tony Bruno and Anthony Gargano, and helped secure broadcast rights to Flyers and 76ers games.

His tenure also included the "Dwayne from Swedesboro" controversy, in which a white producer (Pat Egan) portrayed a black man who called in regularly to the show.

The station suspended Nahigian, Egan and former afternoon co-host Jason Myrtetus for three days over the prank, which critics said promoted negative black stereotypes. At the time, Myrtetus apologized to those who were offended and indicated the fictional caller was created for entertainment value.

Myrtetus, who now hosts the midday show with Harry Mayes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is also the station's acting director, Philly.com reported.