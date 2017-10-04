Here's another viral rap song about Wawa

Here's what I can't wrap my head around: Who are all these dudes hitting on women in Wawa?

First, it was the viral sensation from local rapper Aaron Out, whose "Wawa Hoagies" music video has more than 100,000 views on YouTube. The song has an irresistible beat and is painfully relatable to those from the Delaware Valley who share an infatuation with the convenience store chain. But what's up with the drunk guy who, about a minute into the video, has the gall to just go up to some woman in the line?

Then, there's the relatively new Wawa rap song from Darren Eugene, whose Facebook page says he's from Willingboro, New Jersey. "Wawa Thoughts" is set to the tune of "Wild Thoughts" by DJ Khaled (featuring Rihanna). It is pretty funny seeing two dudes pose with strawberry smoothies from Wawa in front of very expensive cars. Again, though, Eugene sings about "hollering" at some girls in the Wawa around the minute mark of the video.

Does that work? Do women want to flirt while waiting for their hoagie or paying for gas? I'd presume not, but I am not a rapper, so what do I know.

Anyway, Eugene's song – like Aaron Out's – is a social media hit, amassing more than 500,000 views on Facebook. So, a note to local rappers: Do songs about Wawa and people will listen.