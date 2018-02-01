Here's what dumb Patriots fans are saying about the Eagles behind your back

One thing that's become obvious in recent years is that Patriots fans are a confident bunch. For the most part, it's earned – that viral photo of the young New England fan boasting all their titles is proof enough.

Philly hasn't faced off against a Boston team in the finals of any pro sports since the Eagles and Patriots last met in the 2005 Super Bowl, back when this recent run of Boston championships was just getting underway.

And while their confidence has grown over their years, their creativity and originality when it comes to mocking opponents hasn't – not that Philly fans would know. Evidence of this can quickly be found on social media.

Don't believe me? That's probably because you haven't seen any of these posts that are out there. Most fans follow other like-minded fans, so there's it's not likely that memes circulating on Patriots Twitter or in fan groups on Facebook would make it to your timeline without you searching them out.

Well, now you don't have to. We've gathered some of the best (worst) attempts at sh*t-talking we've seen from Pats fans in the run-up to Super Bowl LII: