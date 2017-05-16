Rankings Employment
May 16, 2017

Hey grads: Philly's ranked as one of the worst places to start a career, report finds

Rankings Employment Philadelphia Economy Careers Jobs
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Attention graduates on the hunt for a job – you might be in the wrong place, according to one recent report.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, published its list of "Best and Worst Places to Start a Career" on Tuesday and Philadelphia landed in a spot pretty far from the top. 

To determine the rankings, the website divvied up 150 cities across the nation based on two major categories, "professional opportunities" and "quality of life." Each category looked at 23 other factors, including monthly average salary and unemployment rate, as well as average commute time and housing affordability.

Philadelphia placed at No. 127, one slot above Modesto, California, and one below Memphis, Tennessee. In individual categories, Philly ranked No. 127 in "professional opportunities" while it was No. 117 for "quality of life."

Yikes.

The report should be taken with a grain of salt. This is the same website that ranked the City of Brotherly Love as one of the unhappiest places to live in 2017, despite Philly making U.S. News and World Report's "2017 Best Places to Live" list.

As far as not being employed is concerned, Philadelphia is pretty close to the national average. The unemployment rate for the city (which also includes the Camden/Wilmington areas) at 4.7 percent in March down from 5.1 percent a year before that, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The national unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in March.

Traffic, however, is pretty bad. There's not much to dispute there.

Need to see it for yourself? Check out WalletHub's top 10 best cities to start a career below or find its full report here.

1. Salt Lake City, Utah
2. Orlando, Florida 
3. Austin, Texas 
4. Grand Rapids, Michigan 
5. Tempe, Arizona 
6. Atlanta, Georgie 
7. Miami, Florida 
8. Denver, Colorado 
9. Irving, Texas 
10. Madison, Wisconsin

