How much snow fell near you?

March 07, 2018
Here are unofficial snow totals from the National Weather Service for towns in southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and northern Delaware. Official snow totals could end up being higher:
|State/County/Town
|Inches
|Time
|Method
|DELAWARE
|New Castle County
|Greenville
|10.4
|3:48 pm
|DEOS
|Brandywine
|10.0
|3:25 pm
|Media
|North Wilmington
|8.0
|2:45 pm
|Social media
|NEW JERSEY
|Atlantic County
|Hammonton
|1.7
|3:18 pm
|Co-op observer
|Burlington County
|Moorestown
|8.0
|3:54 pm
|Bordentown
|7.4
|4:34 pm
|Trained spotter
|Marlton
|6.2
|3:38 pm
|Camden County
|Cherry Hill
|5.0
|3:02 pm
|Trained spotter
|Haddon Heights
|4.5
|3:45 pm
|Social media
|Lindenwold
|4.4
|4:42 pm
|Meteorologist
|Cape May County
|Seaville
|3.0
|4 pm
|Trained Spotter
|Cumberland County
|Millville
|2.0
|2:31 pm
|Social media
|Gloucester County
|West Deptford
|6.5
|3:20 pm
|Trained Spotter
|Sewell
|6.5
|4:33 pm
|Trained Spotter
|South Harrison Twp.
|6.0
|3:59 pm
|Trained Spotter
|PENNSYLVANIA
|Berks County
|Huffs Church
|10.5
|4:36 pm
|Bucks County
|Lower Makefield
|10.5
|4 pm
|Trained spotter
|Doylestown
|10.3
|3:11 pm
|Social media
|Langhorne
|10.2
|4:30 pm
|Social media
|Chester County
|Landenberg
|9.5
|2:20 pm
|Trained spotter
|Berwyn
|9.0
|4:15 pm
|Social media
|Coatesville
|8.0
|1:01 pm
|Social media
|Delaware County
|Broomall
|12.0
|2:45 pm
|Social media
|Garnet Valley
|11.8
|3:07 pm
|Social media
|Chadds Ford
|10.5
|3:18 pm
|Trained spotter
|Montgomery County
|Bryn Mawr
|11.0
|3:08 pm
|Social media
|North Wales
|10.0
|4:34 pm
|Social media
|Horsham
|9.1
|4:32 pm
|Social media
|Philadelphia County
|Fox Chase
|7.0
|3.55 pm
|Public
|Roxborough
|7.0
|2:31 pm
|Public
|PHL airport
|1.6
|1 pm
|ASOS