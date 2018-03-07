How much snow fell near you?

Here are unofficial snow totals from the National Weather Service for towns in southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and northern Delaware. Official snow totals could end up being higher:

State/County/Town Inches Time Method DELAWARE New Castle County Greenville 10.4 3:48 pm DEOS Brandywine 10.0 3:25 pm Media North Wilmington 8.0 2:45 pm Social media NEW JERSEY Atlantic County Hammonton 1.7 3:18 pm Co-op observer Burlington County Moorestown 8.0 3:54 pm Bordentown 7.4 4:34 pm Trained spotter Marlton 6.2 3:38 pm Camden County Cherry Hill 5.0 3:02 pm Trained spotter Haddon Heights 4.5 3:45 pm Social media Lindenwold 4.4 4:42 pm Meteorologist Cape May County Seaville 3.0 4 pm Trained Spotter Cumberland County Millville 2.0 2:31 pm Social media Gloucester County West Deptford 6.5 3:20 pm Trained Spotter Sewell 6.5 4:33 pm Trained Spotter South Harrison Twp. 6.0 3:59 pm Trained Spotter PENNSYLVANIA Berks County Huffs Church 10.5 4:36 pm Bucks County Lower Makefield 10.5 4 pm Trained spotter Doylestown 10.3 3:11 pm Social media Langhorne 10.2 4:30 pm Social media Chester County Landenberg 9.5 2:20 pm Trained spotter Berwyn 9.0 4:15 pm Social media Coatesville 8.0 1:01 pm Social media Delaware County Broomall 12.0 2:45 pm Social media Garnet Valley 11.8 3:07 pm Social media Chadds Ford 10.5 3:18 pm Trained spotter Montgomery County

Bryn Mawr

11.0 3:08 pm Social media North Wales 10.0 4:34 pm Social media Horsham 9.1 4:32 pm Social media Philadelphia County Fox Chase 7.0 3.55 pm Public Roxborough 7.0 2:31 pm Public PHL airport 1.6 1 pm ASOS



