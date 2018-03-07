March 07, 2018

How much snow fell near you?

By PhillyVoice staff
Weather Snow
Carroll - March nor'easter snow Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Cross-country skiing was a good way to get around Fairmount Park during Wednesday's nor'easter, March 7, 2018.

Here are unofficial snow totals from the National Weather Service for towns in southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and northern Delaware. Official snow totals could end up being higher:


State/County/TownInchesTime Method 
 DELAWARE   
New Castle County    
Greenville 10.4 3:48 pm DEOS 
  Brandywine10.03:25 pm Media 
North Wilmington 8.0 2:45 pm Social media 
    
NEW JERSEY    
Atlantic County    
Hammonton 1.7  3:18 pmCo-op observer 
Burlington County    
Moorestown 8.03:54 pm  
Bordentown 7.44:34 pm Trained spotter 
 Marlton6.2 3:38 pm  
 Camden County   
Cherry Hill 5.0 3:02 pm Trained spotter  
Haddon Heights 4.5  3:45 pmSocial media 
Lindenwold 4.4 4:42 pmMeteorologist 
Cape May County    
Seaville 3.0 4 pm Trained Spotter  
 Cumberland County   
Millville 2.0 2:31 pm Social media 
 Gloucester County   
West Deptford 6.53:20 pm Trained Spotter  
Sewell 6.54:33 pm Trained Spotter 
South Harrison Twp. 6.0 3:59 pm Trained Spotter 
    
PENNSYLVANIA    
 Berks County   
 Huffs Church 10.54:36 pm  
Bucks County    
Lower Makefield  10.54 pm Trained spotter 
 Doylestown 10.33:11 pm Social media  
 Langhorne 10.2 4:30 pmSocial media  
 Chester County   
Landenberg 9.5 2:20 pm Trained spotter 
Berwyn 9.0 4:15 pmSocial media  
Coatesville 8.0  1:01 pmSocial media  
Delaware County    
Broomall 12.0 2:45 pm Social media  
Garnet Valley 11.8 3:07 pm Social media  
 Chadds Ford10.5 3:18 pm Trained spotter 
Montgomery County
   
Bryn Mawr 
11.0 3:08 pm Social media 
 North Wales10.0 4:34 pm Social media  
 Horsham  9.14:32 pm Social media  
Philadelphia County   
Fox Chase  7.03.55 pm Public 
Roxborough7.0 2:31 pm Public 
PHL airport 1.6 1 pm ASOS 


