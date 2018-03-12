March 12, 2018

Indego bike share's monthly rates to rise this spring

Philadelphia lowers minimum age requirement to use a bike

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Indego
IBXStock_Carroll - Indego Bike Share Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Indego bikeshare bikes near the Comcast Center in Center City.

Indego riders who purchase monthly passes to bike in Philadelphia will have to shell out a few more dollars each month beginning this spring. 

The monthly Indego30 pass will increase to $17 per month on April 12, a $2 bump above the current rate.

But riders willing to pay $156 for an annual pass, dubbed Indego365, will pay at a rate equivalent to $13 per month. Indego365 ACCESS passes will sell for $48 per year for Pennsylvania ACCESS cardholders.

Additionally, Indego will lower the minimum age requirement from 16 to 14.

The changes are part of several pricing alterations announced Monday to spur continued grow of the city's bike share program, which debuted in 2015.

Indego also is adding a Day Pass that runs $10 per day for unlimited 30-minute rides. Longer rides will be subjected to an additional $4 per 30 minutes. 

The new Day Pass replaces Indego's Single Ride option, which allowed users to pay $4 per 30 minutes. 

The monthly Indego30 ACCESS pass will remain at $5 per month. Flex Pass pricing also remains unchanged.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Indego Philadelphia Bike Share

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Will next nor'easter graze Philly (2 inches of snow) or be a direct hit (8 inches)?
Carroll - March nor'easter snow

Eagles

The Q&A ... with Hall of Fame wide receiver (and Vegas showman) Terrell Owens
010218_owens-usat

Performances

Sam Hunt to perform beach concert at Jersey shore this summer
Sam Hunt

Breweries

Bucks County brewery unveiling beer inspired by Jason Kelce's rant
02082018_Jason_Kelce_USAT

Parenting

In praise of godparents: Extending the circle of care around our children
AmyWrightGlenn_Godparents

Phillies

Jake Arrieta reportedly agrees to multi-year deal with Phillies
022018_Arrieta_usat

Escapes

Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Limited - Colloseum in Italy

$1895 -- Italy 11-City Guided Trip for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.