Jason Kelce's speech is the gift that keeps on giving

February 12, 2018
It's the speech that keeps on giving.
A simple screenshot of Jason Kelce's epic rant from the Eagles victory celebration opened the doors to a meme to end all memes.
OK, fine, it's not the best meme of all time. But it sure is fun to match Kelce's evisceration of naysayers with other non-Eagles messaging.
For example:
JOEL EMBIID WILL NEVER PLAY IN BACK TO BACKS pic.twitter.com/2vilyMNP4i— CR (@crubeo26) February 11, 2018
Ketchup doesn’t belong on eggs! pic.twitter.com/CF42e8P9Uo— Nicole💚 (@NicoleJade525) February 12, 2018
No one likes us, we don't care. 🏆 #Philly pic.twitter.com/GoguRQRG0X— Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) February 12, 2018
That's just a brief sampling. There have been many, many more (but they're rather difficult to track down via Twitter search).
Still, it was in my head all weekend, and when something's in my head all weekend, I tend to find a way to write about it early in the week. So, with no further ado, here are a few passionate Kelce takes.
Please respond with some of your own if you're so inclined:
HORSE POOP-EATING DUDE DESERVES A SUPER BOWL RING
DINER EN BLANC IS FOR ELITISTS
PICKLE JUICE IS DISGUSTING
A HOT DOG IS NOT A SANDWICH
WHY THE F*** DO PEOPLE HANG CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS UP BEFORE THANKSGIVING?
WAWA NEEDS TO STEP UP ITS HOAGIE GAME
VILLANOVA IS A SUBURBAN SCHOOL
PAY THE SUBURBAN TEACHERS WHO WORKED DURING THE PARADE TRIPLE OT