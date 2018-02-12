February 12, 2018

Jason Kelce's speech is the gift that keeps on giving

You can use a screen grab of the Eagles center's epic rant to express many feelings

By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff
Memes Jason Kelce
020818_Kelce-Parade_usat Jennifer Corbett/The News Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce celebrates during the Eagles' first Super Bowl parade.

It's the speech that keeps on giving.

A simple screenshot of Jason Kelce's epic rant from the Eagles victory celebration opened the doors to a meme to end all memes.

OK, fine, it's not the best meme of all time. But it sure is fun to match Kelce's evisceration of naysayers with other non-Eagles messaging.

For example:



That's just a brief sampling. There have been many, many more (but they're rather difficult to track down via Twitter search).

Still, it was in my head all weekend, and when something's in my head all weekend, I tend to find a way to write about it early in the week. So, with no further ado, here are a few passionate Kelce takes.

Please respond with some of your own if you're so inclined:

HORSE POOP-EATING DUDE DESERVES A SUPER BOWL RING

NoneVia Twitter/for PhillyVoice

Kelce rants.



DINER EN BLANC IS FOR ELITISTS

NoneVia Twitter/for PhillyVoice

Kelce rants.



PICKLE JUICE IS DISGUSTING

NoneVia Twitter/for PhillyVoice

Kelce rants.



A HOT DOG IS NOT A SANDWICH

NoneVia Twitter/for PhillyVoice

Kelce rants.



WHY THE F*** DO PEOPLE HANG CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS UP BEFORE THANKSGIVING?

NoneVia Twitter/for PhillyVoice

Kelce rants.



WAWA NEEDS TO STEP UP ITS HOAGIE GAME

NoneVia Twitter/for PhillyVoice

Kelce rants.



VILLANOVA IS A SUBURBAN SCHOOL

NoneVia Twitter/for PhillyVoice

Kelce rants.



PAY THE SUBURBAN TEACHERS WHO WORKED DURING THE PARADE TRIPLE OT

NoneVia Twitter/for PhillyVoice

Kelce rants.


Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

hickey@phillyvoice.com

Memes Jason Kelce Philadelphia Rants Eagles

