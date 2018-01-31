Kids can pretend they're Broadway stars at 'Hamilton' summer camp

Music Theatre Philly is offering a "Hamilton" summer camp for kids.

The multi-award-winning musical, which tells the story of America's founding fathers, is packed with high-energy choreography and hip-hop, some of which will be sampled in camp.

Kids age 8 or older are invited to attend, no matter their theater experience. They'll hone their talents and build confidence on-stage.

Each session includes lessons in singing, dancing and acting. Kids will also have the opportunity to design and craft "Hamilton"-themed costumes and set pieces for a final showcase.



The camp runs Monday, Aug. 27 through Friday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuition is $375 and registration is currently open.

In addition to the "Hamilton" camp, Music Theatre Philly is also offering an "Annie," "Dr. Seuss," "The Greatest Showman," "Sing," "The Lion King," "Matilda" and "The Sound of Music" summer camp for kids this year.

Monday, Aug. 27 through Friday, Aug. 31

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Music Theatre Philly

262 S. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107