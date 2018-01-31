January 31, 2018

Kids can pretend they're Broadway stars at 'Hamilton' summer camp

There will be lessons in singing, dancing and acting

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Theater Camps
"Hamilton" cast Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

June 12, 2016; New York, NY, USA; The cast of "Hamilton" close out the 70th Tony Awards after winning Best Musical during the 70th Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre.

Music Theatre Philly is offering a "Hamilton" summer camp for kids. 

The multi-award-winning musical, which tells the story of America's founding fathers, is packed with high-energy choreography and hip-hop, some of which will be sampled in camp.

Kids age 8 or older are invited to attend, no matter their theater experience. They'll hone their talents and build confidence on-stage.

RELATED: "Hamilton" star and Philly native Leslie Odom, Jr. to perform at Super Bowl LII | Please Touch Museum opening STEM-focused temporary exhibit

Each session includes lessons in singing, dancing and acting. Kids will also have the opportunity to design and craft "Hamilton"-themed costumes and set pieces for a final showcase.

The camp runs Monday, Aug. 27 through Friday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuition is $375 and registration is currently open.

In addition to the "Hamilton" camp, Music Theatre Philly is also offering an "Annie," "Dr. Seuss," "The Greatest Showman," "Sing," "The Lion King," "Matilda" and "The Sound of Music" summer camp for kids this year.

"Hamilton" Summer Camp

Monday, Aug. 27 through Friday, Aug. 31
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily
Music Theatre Philly
262 S. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

