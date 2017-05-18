Eagles NFL
051817LeGarretteBlount Jimmy Kempski/PhillyVoice

LeGarrette Blount

May 18, 2017

LeGarrette Blount takes a shot at the Sixers

Eagles NFL Philadelphia LeGarrette Blount Sixers
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

New Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount became something of a regular at Boston Celtics games during his time with the New England Patriots, becoming friends with many of their players.

At the conclusion of his inroductory interview with Eagles media, Blount was asked if he was going to begin going to Sixers games.

He responded, "They still playing?"

That's dirty, LeGarrette.

The Celtics are currently in the Eastern Conference final, and they just won the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday night. On the other hand, the soon-to-be-swept Celts are in an 0-1 hole to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they won't be playing anymore soon enough either.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Education

051982017_kid_sinner_PV

Fidget spinners: learning aid or just the latest distraction in school?

Sixers

051517_Brown-Lottery_AP

Everything you need to know about the NBA Draft Lottery: Sixers edition

Philly Beer Week

Beer Week

Philly really did put "Beer Week" on the global map

LGBT

05182017_sharron_cooks_LI

Philly LGBT commission chair forced out for 'attacks' on fellow members

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.