Mayor Kenney talks sanctuary cities on '60 Minutes' and people freak the heck out

May 23, 2017
Mayor Jim Kenney appeared on 60 Minutes on Sunday night.
The “Churches, Synagogues Openly Defy Trump’s Immigration Crackdown” segment also featured the city’s Arch Street Methodist Church which “was built by Abraham Lincoln’s favorite minister.”
That church was included in the segment because of the Rev. Robin Hynicka’s commitment to making it a “sanctuary church” that’s allowed a landscaper who came from Mexico illegally 20 years ago to live in the basement for the past six months.
Javier Flores Garcia’s decade-old DUI would put him directly in the crosshairs of an ICE deportation mission hopped up on performance-enhancing Trump fuel.
Many people, including a president of the United States who'd just love to illogically and dangerously strip federal funding from sanctuary cities like ours, would like to see people like Garcia rounded up, driven to the border and kicked out of the back door.
“It's injustice and oppression, all of which is evil,” Hynicka said. “When a human being's human rights are denied, when they can't stay with their family, when they can't work, when they can't participate in the community in which they have deep roots, all of those apply.”
Hynicka is absolutely right and what a blessing it is that Philly can call him one of our own.
60 Minutes Tweeted out a 45-second clip of its interview with Kenney.
In it, he says what I’ve heard him say just about any time the issue has come up at a local press conference: Get a warrant and we’ll comply.
You can watch that here:
Philadelphia's mayor opposes Pres. Trump's sanctuary crackdown: https://t.co/Yn2EHXIdqY pic.twitter.com/wuSoFCHpNB— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 22, 2017
And you can see lowlights of the predictably moronic reactions to it below:
@60Minutes WE LOVE U TRUMP AND LOATH THIS CORRUPT NEWS 60 MINUTES...U LOST BIG, WE WILL SEE THAT ALL ILLEGALS ARE GONE.— USATrending (@USATrending1) May 22, 2017
@60Minutes If he won't obey the law he should not be mayor. Typical 60 minute liberal show.— Gary DeVinna (@gdevinna) May 22, 2017
@ATechAutoMag @60Minutes One murder - whether real, imagined or seen in a movie - is all I need to justify paramilitary actions, splitting families, ruining lives.— Dory Owen (@doryowen) May 22, 2017
@60Minutes Un american he is— Douglas CFreeman (@DouglasCFreeman) May 22, 2017
@60Minutes So he is harboring fugitives from justice. That makes him a criminal, impeach him.— George Bredestege (@grumpygeorge) May 22, 2017
@60Minutes He is destroying Phila.— DMO (@djst99) May 22, 2017
@PhillyMayor They need to come here legally not illegally, out ancestors did it legally!!! Worst Mayor ever!!!— sprts08 (@sprts08) May 23, 2017
@PhillyMayor You're a joke. 57th and Chester before my GrandFather was gunned down by one of your voting block.— EPH 6:12 (@PaddyDoonan) May 22, 2017
@PhillyMayor 20ppl dead 2day because U.K let those same ppl in there.We don't want illegals and we can help refugees stay over there. #nosanctuarycities— Iam_CaptainAmerica (@IamCaptainAmer1) May 22, 2017
@PhillyMayor Don't you watch the news you crack pot, I think something is wrong with you, these people want to hurt us, I guess until it effects you,dope— Thomas Diantonio (@tdell2j) May 23, 2017
You didn’t expect a story about immigration to pass without Byko weighing in, did you?
@PhillyMayor We do, when they come legally as our ancestors did.— Stu Bykofsky (@StuBykofsky) May 23, 2017