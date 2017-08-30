Reality TV MTV
083017_TeenMomNJ Teen Mom NJ/Facebook

"Teen Mom NJ."

August 30, 2017

MTV teases debut of upcoming spinoff 'Teen Mom NJ'

Reality TV MTV New Jersey TV Shows Pregnancy Reality Television Moms Mothers Jersey Shore Television Teens
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Reality TV's obsession with New Jersey makes too much sense to die. That's why MTV already got a jump on filming a revival of "Beach House" earlier this summer, and it's why people still cared about a "Jersey Shore" reunion.

The gap between "appealing" and "appalling" is closer than we realize. New Jersey just strikes that balance better than other states. 

Coming this fall, MTV will premiere a reboot of "Teen Mom," which already had been a spinoff of "16 and Pregnant" and was most recently called "Teen Mom OG," which produced "Teen Mom 2" and "Teen Mom 3."

This time around, as previewed by reports of film crews in the Millville area, the series is coming to New Jersey as "Teen Mom NJ." MTV teased the show in a promo that aired Sunday night during the Video Music Awards.

As MTV's reality lineup goes, the "Teen Mom" lineage has historically been a popular show, possibly because in addition to the customary drama and angst, there is actually an unbesmirched human life at stake in every narrative. The episodes find a way to chart some progress toward maturity while highlighting the strains of young motherhood.

The show is expected to focus on South Jersey, although a Facebook page for "Teen Mom NJ" has yet to provide a synopsis.

Reactions to the announcement were mixed on Twitter.





Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Development

05_082317_Glassboro_Carroll.jpg

How a sleepy South Jersey borough was made into a thriving college town

Surveys

Travel

Travel survey finds that PTO guilt is real for many working Americans, especially millennials

Eagles

082817JonDorenbos

Poof, he's gone – Eagles trade Jon Dorenbos to the Saints

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.