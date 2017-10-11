NBC Sports Philadelphia will televise tonight's Sixers game after all

The power of people complaining on the internet remains unmatched. After a lot of Sixers fans took to social media to voice their displeasure about Joel Embiid's debut being unavailable in Philadelphia, the powers that be got to work. NBC Sports Philadelphia announced they will be broadcasting Sixers vs. Nets on Wednesday night.

In a press release forwarded to members of the media, the network did not clarify the precise onus behind the change, but their Tweet following the release should give you a hint:

When we spoke to a representative this morning, they remained doubtful that they'd be able to broadcast the game on Wednesday, but insisted they continued to look into the matter. As it turns out, that wasn't just lip service. Good on them.

Now you'll have a chance to watch the newly-minted franchise center strut his stuff up in New York. The beginning of the Joel Embiid era is here, and you can watch it in glorious HD.

