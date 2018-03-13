March 13, 2018

New Jersey teen gets standing ovation for 'American Idol' audition

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Television
Idol Justine Source/ABC

New Jersey native Mara Justine, 15, appears on "American idol" on March 12, 2018.

A 15-year-old South Jersey girl is younger than the "American Idol" series itself, but she was more than ready to face the music Monday night during the second half of ABC's two-part season premiere, a revival of the original Fox sensation.

RELATED ARTICLE: Kelly Ripa rips into 'Bachelor' Arie: 'What's wrong with you?' 

Mara Justine, a talented singer from Galloway Township, Atlantic County, appeared for her audition before Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan — a daunting pop trio if there ever was one.

Justine, who once appeared as a kid on "America's Got Talent" singing Perry's "Unconditionally," returned to reality TV with an impressive rendition of Rihanna's "Love on the Brain."

She nailed it and blew the judges away.

"I don't think we need to critique, I think we just need to vote," said Perry, whose counterparts stood up and helped punch Justine's Golden Ticket to the next round in Hollywood.

Here's Justine's performance of "Unconditionally" on "America's Got Talent" in 2014. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Television New Jersey Rihanna Atlantic County Teens

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles free agency updates: Market for Nigel Bradham set; one less potential Nick Foles suitor
031118NigelBradham

Weather

Will next nor'easter graze Philly (2 inches of snow) or be a direct hit (8 inches)?
Carroll - March nor'easter snow

Eagles

The Q&A ... with Hall of Fame wide receiver (and Vegas showman) Terrell Owens
010218_owens-usat

Performances

Sam Hunt to perform beach concert at Jersey shore this summer
Sam Hunt

Breweries

Bucks County brewery unveiling beer inspired by Jason Kelce's rant
02082018_Jason_Kelce_USAT

Parenting

In praise of godparents: Extending the circle of care around our children
AmyWrightGlenn_Godparents

Escapes

Limited - The Azores

$599 -- Last-Minute Azores: Spring Travel + 5-Star Hotel + Flights
Limited - Coastline in Greece along the Aegan Sea

$2399 -- 10-Night Greece Tour & Aegan Cruise incl. Flights
Limited - Shamwari Safari Giraffes

$3999 -- South Africa: Luxurious Cape Town & Tented Safari w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.