New Jerseyans go on the defensive after Boston Globe slams state

New England's got a bone to pick with New Jersey, apparently.

Many are coming to the defense of the Garden State after two writers from The Boston Globe penned an article criticizing President Donald Trump for breaking the tradition of spending his presidential vacation at a New England destination.

Trump kicked off his first summer getaway as president Friday at his golf club estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, whereas former President Barack Obama spent his days in Martha's Vineyard. Obama is heading back there for his first time post-presidency this weekend, too.



The headline of the story published Friday reads, "Forget scenic traditions — Trump vacations in the land of spray tans," and says "the closest competition for the unlikeliest vacation spot is Crawford, Texas," where George W. Bush visited in past years. That spot "at least evoked the romance and rigor of the American West," the Globe wrote.



Here's an excerpt:

"In selecting New Jersey, Trump, a billionaire homebody despite his jet-setting reputation, will settle for the thwack of golf balls and the chirping of birds on his own golf course in a state that conjures spray tans, Snooki, muscle shirts, 'The Sopranos,' traffic jams, and toll plazas.

Oh, and those eponymous concrete barriers on the interstate."

Philadelphia was outlined as a bit of a redeeming quality for Trump's vacation pick, though.

"Not all of New Jersey is as charmless as the notorious Pulaski Skyway or the Meadowlands," the Globe story reads. "There’s Cape May. It’s close to New York City and Philadelphia. Plus there are miles of beaches."

The Globe's report is vaguely reminiscent of when The Washington Post suggested that Philly is "a second-rate stopover between Washington and New York City" in a story about the city's plans for Pope Francis' visit during the World Meeting of Families in September 2015. People weren't too happy about that callout, either.

But the Globe's story also quotes John Alley, a Dukes County commissioner who lives in Martha's Vineyard. Alley responded "hell no" when reporters asked if he'd ever vacation in the Garden State.



"Jersey is a place you pass through to get somewhere else," he told the publication.

Well, the comments didn't sit well with some. NJ.com shot back with a story titled, "Boston called New Jersey a dump. Seriously, Massholes?" defending its "great state."

"Seriously, Boston — that’s how you want to play it? Are you really going to force us to bring up the name Whitey Bulger?" the story said.

Social media responded, too.

















The reporters at the Globe called N.J. Sen. Cory Booker on the matter, who said he had no need to "defend New Jersey," turning the discussion instead to Boston sports.



“This is something that needs no defense,” Booker said to the Globe. “Unlike the Patriots. Unlike the Celtics. Unlike the Red Sox. Which need a lot of defending.”

Read the full story here or NJ.com's pushback here.