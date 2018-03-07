Not cleaning the snow off your car is illegal in Pennsylvania

With every first snowfall of the season in Philadelphia comes the inevitable return of two annual recurrences: people illegally trying to save their parking spots and motorists not cleaning the snow from their cars before driving.

The Philadelphia Police Department has the whole "no savesies" thing covered pretty well, so let's turn our attention to the latter issue. The bottom line: it's illegal to not clean the snow and ice off you car before driving, and failing to do so could cost you big time.