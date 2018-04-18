April 18, 2018

Parkland survivor calls for boycott of Vanguard for investing in gunmakers

By PhillyVoice staff
Gun Control Business
06182018_David_Hogg_USAT Nicole Raucheisen/Naples Daily News/via USA TODAY NETWORK

David Hogg, 17, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, poses for a photo at North Community Park. He called Tuesday for a boycott of The Vanguard Group and BlackRock as big investors in gun manufacturers.

A survivor of the mass shooting that killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida is targeting two of the biggest investors in gun manufacturers.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, David Hogg called for a boycott of The Vanguard Group, based in Malvern, Chester County, and BlackRock, using the hashtags #BoycottVanguard and #BoycottBlackrock.

Carolyn Wegemann, a spokeswoman for The Vanguard Group, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that most of the company’s funds “do not directly invest in the top three gun manufacturers.”

She said Vanguard is meeting with gun manufacturers and distributors to discuss how they’ll “mitigate the risks that their products pose and how they plan to help prevent such tragedies from happening again.”

Blackrock didn’t immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press.

Vanguard is the largest provider of mutual funds in the world, while BlackRock is the largest provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has already orchestrated a boycott of Laura Ingraham's prime-time program on Fox News after she insulted him on Twitter. That tweet sparked outrage on social media, leading Hogg to implore advertisers to boycott Ingraham’s show.

