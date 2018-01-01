Penn student, his family among 12 dead in Costa Rica plane crash

A University of Pennsylvania student and his family were among 12 people killed on a flight to Costa Rica's capital that crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday afternoon.

William Steinberg, reportedly a freshman at the university, was traveling with his family while on vacation in the country, according to reports in The New York Times and on social media.

Bruce and Irene Steinberg died in the crash along with sons William, Zachary and Matthew.

The family were headed from Punta Islita, a popular tourist destination on the country's Pacific coast, to San José, the capital city about 140 miles east, the Times reported. The city was to be the family's last stop on their trip before heading home to Scarsdale, New York.

"We are very shocked and saddened to hear about the death of William Steinberg and his family. We still cannot believe that they died so unexpectedly," a post on a Facebook page for Penn's Class Board of 2021 stated.

The post described Steinberg as "a friend, a peer, and a promising scholar who would have went on to change the world."

"Will, we will miss seeing you walk down Locust Walk," the post read, "you will forever be in our hearts."

University officials were not immediately available for comment Monday morning.



Also aboard the flight were former Montgomery County residents Leslie Levin Weiss, 50, and her husband Mitchell Weiss, 52, Philly.com reported Sunday night. The family had previously lived in Plymouth Meeting and Lafayette Hill before relocating to Belleair, Florida in 2005, according to the report.

Also listed among those killed as Hannah Mae Weiss, according to a news report in Costa Rica. Her relation to Leslie and Mitchell Weiss, if any, was not immediately clear on Monday morning.

In total, 10 Americans and two local crew members aboard the single-engine Cessna 208. The aircraft was operated by Nature Air, a regional airline in the Central American country.

Costa Rica's Ministry of Public Safety said in a Facebook post that the plane crashed in the Guanacaste area, near Punta Islita.