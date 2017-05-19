Courts ADA
05192017_cabelas_Blatt_panel Credits/Kate Lynn Blatt via Facebook; visitPAdutchcountry.com

Kate Lynn Blatt, a transgender woman from Pottsville, filed a sex discrimination lawsuit against her former employer, the outdoor equipment retailer Cabela's Inc.

May 19, 2017

Pennsylvania transgender woman becomes first in nation to sue under disability law

Courts ADA Pottsville Discrimination LGBT
By PhillyVoice Staff

A transgender woman from Pennsylvania can move ahead with a sex discrimination lawsuit against her former employer, the outdoor equipment retailer Cabela's Inc.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Leeson ruled the suit filed by plaintiff Kate Lynn Blatt of Pottsville, a transgender woman, could proceed under the American with Disabilities Act, despite the law's exclusion of transgender people from protection, Reuters reported.

Blatt, 36, will be the first transgender person to sue under disability law, according to her lawyer, Neelima Vanguri, an associate at the Philadelphia law firm of Sidney L. Gold & Associates. Though sought by the plaintiffs, Leeson did not rule on the constitutionality of the ADA, under the legal principle that courts should avoid decisions on constitutional grounds if possible, Reuters reported.

Blatt, who worked at the retailer's Hamburg, Berks County, store in 2006 ad 2007, alleges she was harassed on the job, denied use of the women's bathroom and forced to wear a name tag with her male birth name, the wire service reported.

Cabela's did not respond to after-hours requests for comment by Reuters. The company previously declined to comment because the litigation was pending.

Read the full story by Reuters here.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

051717_Boner4ever

Historic 'Boner 4ever' building, now leasing apartments, seen as key to North Philly revival

Education

051982017_kid_sinner_PV

Fidget spinners: learning aid or just the latest distraction in school?

Sixers

051717_Fultz-Ball_AP

Sixers mock draft roundup, post-lottery edition

LGBT

05182017_sharron_cooks_LI

Philly LGBT commission chair forced out for 'attacks' on fellow members

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.