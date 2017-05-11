Indictment Fraud
051117_PizzeriaDimeos Source/Google Street View

Pizzeria DiMeo's is located in the Andorra Shopping Center in Roxborough.

May 11, 2017

Philadelphia area restaurateur indicted for alleged cash skimming

Indictment Fraud Philadelphia Restaurants Restaurateurs
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

A restaurateur with multiple businesses in the Philadelphia area was indicted Thursday on charges of conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service by filing false tax returns, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

RELATED: Philadelphia man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding IRS

Giuseppe “Pino” DiMeo, 49, of Eagleville, Montgomery County, allegedly conspired with business partners at restaurants in Philadelphia and Wilmington to defraud the IRS of income and payroll taxes between 2008 and 2012. DiMeo allegedly skimmed cash from four of his restaurants and failed to report the cash income to IRS.

Prosecutors said DiMeo also paid many of his employees in cash under the table and failed to inform his accountant or the IRS about his companies' cash payroll.

In total, DiMeo allegedly had more than $3 million in unreported gross receipts and failed to pay the IRS approximately $1 million in income taxes and payroll taxes.

DiMeo currently owns Pizzeria DiMeo in Roxborough's Andorra Shopping Center, DiMeo’s Pizzaiuoli Napulitani in Wilmington and Arde Osteria in Wayne.

If convicted, DiMeo faces a maximum of 46 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $3.5 million fine and a $1,400 special assessment.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

051117KyleFuller

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks for Bears CB Kyle Fuller: Who says no?

Indictment

051117_PizzeriaDimeos

Philadelphia area restaurateur indicted for alleged cash skimming

Politics

Sen. Pat Toomey

Toomey on Comey's firing: 'The timing of his dismissal is unfortunate'

Life Lessons

Facing fears

Facing fear: cultivating courage and discernment in life

Escapes

Limited - Riu Palace St Maarten

$759 & up -- St. Martin All-Inclusive Escape: 3-Nt. w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Cancun Suite

$999 -- Cancun Suite: All-Inclusive 7 Night Escape w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.