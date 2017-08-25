Philly police officer pleads guilty to trading drugs for sex

A former Philadelphia police officer has pleaded guilty to swapping drugs for sex, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Stanley Davis, 50, was assigned to a federal drug task force in the fall of 2016 when he allegedly approached two women attempting to buy drugs in Kensington, a neighborhood at the center of the city's opioid crisis.

Davis exchanged phone numbers with the women and began texting them. The conversations eventually became sexual in nature, prosecutors said.

He entered into sexual relationships with the women, and provided them drugs, including heroin and crack, over the course of the relationships, according to authorities.

CBS3 reports that the relationships were transactional; Davis would give the women drugs, and in exchange, they would have sex with him. The sexual encounters happened in New Jersey motel rooms as well as his police vehicle, according to the news station.

Davis' defense attorney told CBS3 that while what his client did is "bad and stupid," the actions shouldn't define him. The ex-cop retired in May after police were alerted to a federal investigation.

A sentencing for Davis is scheduled for Dec. 8.