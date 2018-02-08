PHOTOS: The most random and unusual Eagles jerseys spotted at the parade

For the Philadelphia Eagles parade, all old jerseys were new again – no matter if it was kelly green or midnight green, or one of those impulsive purchases, the ones that had lifespans lasting just a few games into players' careers with the Birds.

They all seemed to be a little bolder, a little brighter – a little prouder – during Thursday's Super Bowl victory parade up South Broad Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Here are some of the most random Eagles jerseys spotted at championship parade in Philly:

Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice #24 Nnamdi Asomugha, spotted at Fort Washington train station

John Kopp/PhillyVoice Nnamdi Asomugha was one the Eagles' so-called 'Dream Team' assembled in 2011. That team failed to make the playoffs, but this fan is still sporting his jersey.

John Kopp/PhillyVoice This Eagles fan must also be a big Allen Iverson fan, because he wore an A.I. Eagles jersey to the Super Bowl parade.

Daniel Craig/for PhillyVoice A fan wears the jersey of former Eagles wide receiver Donte Stallworth at the team's Super Bowl parade.

John Kopp/PhillyVoice This fan wore an Irving Friar jersey for the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.

Daniel Craig/for PhillyVoice An Eagles fan wears a Sheldon Brown jersey during Thursday's Super Bowl parade.

Daniel Craig/for PhillyVoice Philadelphia Eagles fan Will Gruccio, of Vineland, New Jersey, wears a jersey with his nickname on the back.

Daniel Craig/for PhillyVoice A Philadelphia Eagles fan wears a throwback, kelly green, Seth Joyner jersey on South Broad Street during Thursday's parade.

Daniel Craig/for PhillyVoice A Philadelphia Eagles fan wears a Michael Vick jersey as he watches the parade on South Broad Street on Thursday.

Daniel Craig/for PhillyVoice A man at Thursday's Eagles parade in Philly wears a custom team jersey with “Grandpa” on the back.

Daniel Craig/for PhillyVoice A Philadelphia Eagles fan at Thursday's Super Bowl parade wears a jersey with the last name “Ellis” on it.

John Kopp/PhillyVoice This Philadelphia Eagles fan busted out his Reggie Brown jersey for the Super Bowl parade.

Daniel Craig/for PhillyVoice A young fan watches Thursday's Eagles parade dressed in a kelly green, Eric Allen throwback jersey.

Daniel Craig/for PhillyVoice A Philadelphia Eagles fan on South Broad Street wears a David Akers jersey.