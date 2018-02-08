February 08, 2018

PHOTOS: The most random and unusual Eagles jerseys spotted at the parade

From Nnamdi Asomugha to Irving Friar to Sheldon Brown, the celebration breathed new life into everyone's old Eagles gear

By PhillyVoice staff
Eagles Parade Jerseys
Mike Mamula jersey Daniel Craig/for PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia Eagles fan dressed in a Mike Mamula jersey waits in South Philly for Thursday's Super Bowl victory parade to begin.

For the Philadelphia Eagles parade, all old jerseys were new again – no matter if it was kelly green or midnight green, or one of those impulsive purchases, the ones that had lifespans lasting just a few games into players' careers with the Birds.

They all seemed to be a little bolder, a little brighter – a little prouder –  during Thursday's Super Bowl victory parade up South Broad Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Here are some of the most random Eagles jerseys spotted at championship parade in Philly:

NoneBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

#24 Nnamdi Asomugha, spotted at Fort Washington train station

NoneJohn Kopp/PhillyVoice

Nnamdi Asomugha was one the Eagles' so-called 'Dream Team' assembled in 2011. That team failed to make the playoffs, but this fan is still sporting his jersey.

NoneJohn Kopp/PhillyVoice

This Eagles fan must also be a big Allen Iverson fan, because he wore an A.I. Eagles jersey to the Super Bowl parade.

NoneDaniel Craig/for PhillyVoice

A fan wears the jersey of former Eagles wide receiver Donte Stallworth at the team's Super Bowl parade.

NoneJohn Kopp/PhillyVoice

This fan wore an Irving Friar jersey for the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.

NoneDaniel Craig/for PhillyVoice

An Eagles fan wears a Sheldon Brown jersey during Thursday's Super Bowl parade.

NoneDaniel Craig/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Eagles fan Will Gruccio, of Vineland, New Jersey, wears a jersey with his nickname on the back.

NoneDaniel Craig/for PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia Eagles fan wears a throwback, kelly green, Seth Joyner jersey on South Broad Street during Thursday's parade.

NoneDaniel Craig/for PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia Eagles fan wears a Michael Vick jersey as he watches the parade on South Broad Street on Thursday.

NoneDaniel Craig/for PhillyVoice

A man at Thursday's Eagles parade in Philly wears a custom team jersey with “Grandpa” on the back.

NoneDaniel Craig/for PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia Eagles fan at Thursday's Super Bowl parade wears a jersey with the last name “Ellis” on it.

NoneJohn Kopp/PhillyVoice

This Philadelphia Eagles fan busted out his Reggie Brown jersey for the Super Bowl parade.

NoneDaniel Craig/for PhillyVoice

A young fan watches Thursday's Eagles parade dressed in a kelly green, Eric Allen throwback jersey.

NoneDaniel Craig/for PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia Eagles fan on South Broad Street wears a David Akers jersey.

NoneDaniel Craig/for PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia Eagles fan on South Broad Street wears a Deuce Staley jersey at the team's Super Bowl parade.


