Pizza cone Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

Kono Pizza makes a slice of pizza even easier to eat while walking through Night Market.

August 22, 2017

Kono Pizza cones to be sold at Penn State football games

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Yeah, you read that right.

A shop that had the audacity to sell pizza stuffed in a dough-shaped cone is opening a location at Beaver Stadium in time for a new football season at Penn State.

Kono Pizza, which has local operations in the King of Prussia Mall, Cherry Hill and a food truck in Philadelphia, announced its new partnership with Penn State earlier this month. The pizza will also be sold during games and other events at the Bryce Jordan Center and the Pegula Ice Arena on Penn State's campus.

"Kono Pizza tastes better, you feel better about eating it and the best part is you won’t spill sauce down your shirt," the company states on its website.

Apparently, pizza cones had been established in Italy for about a decade before Kono founder Carlo Ruggiero brought the concept stateside a few years ago. The franchise has more than 120 "konocations" in some 30 countries.

Matt Ciancaglini, Kono's events coordinator, told Penn Live that customers eat the product just like you would eat the ice cream cone. But you bite it instead of lick it, he said.

The Beaver Stadium location will open in time for the Nittany Lions' season opener against Akron on Sept. 2. 

Kono Pizza also plans to roll out a food truck for tailgaters before the game, Penn Live reported.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

