Pokemon GO coming to Philly Free Streets event

Pokemon GO players who come out to the Philly Free Streets event next month will have an opportunity to "catch 'em all" from Fairhill to Old City.

Residents can play Pokemon GO, the popular augmented reality game played on mobile devices, during the Oct. 28 event, when a seven-mile stretch of streets will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Pokemon fans who visit each of the game's PokeStops along the route – which stretches from El Centro de Oro in Fairhill to Independence National Historical Park in Old City – will qualify to win a Pokemon GO poster.

A paper passport option will be available for people who do not have access to a smart phone.

City officials partnered with the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Niantic, a tech company that developed Pokemon GO, to enhance Philly Free Streets.

The Pokemon GO programming is part of an initiative the Knight Foundation and Niantic launched to promote civic engagement.

"This initiative uses technology to build on the goal of Philly Free Streets – to encourage people to explore our diverse neighborhoods and connect with their city and each other," said Patrick Morgan, the Knight Foundation's Philadelphia program director.

The 2017 Philly Free Streets event is the second of its kind, having been inspired by the open streets that organically occurred during the 2015 papal visit.

The first event, held last September, brought tens of thousands of bicyclists, runners and pedestrians onto South Street, the Schuylkill River Trail, MLK Drive and West Fairmount Park.

This year, the event will occur from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. along a northbound stretch running from Third and Chestnut streets in Old City to Fifth and Indiana streets in Fairhill.



