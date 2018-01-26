January 26, 2018

Philly police looking to identify driver in fatal hit-and-run in Parkside

They only know the driver was operating a gray vehicle

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Investigations
Stock_Carroll - Police Car Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia police car in Center City.

Police are looking to identify the driver in a hit-and-run crash that occurred late last year in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.

The victim, James Wilson, 65, eventually died after sustaining head and leg injuries in the crash, which occurred near his home on the 4100 block of Parkside Avenue.

On Sunday, police received notice from the Medical Examiner's Office that Wilson had been pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he suffered.

Wilson was attempting to cross Parkside Avenue on Dec. 4 around 5:56 p.m. when he was struck by a gray vehicle traveling eastbound. Police do not have any more information on the vehicle, which immediately fled the scene.

Wilson was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition, at the time. 

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Investigations Parkside Philadelphia Hit-and-Run

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

WATCH: Meet the man behind the Eagles mask
Eagles Mask Man

Eagles

Eagles should be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future
012518HowieRoseman

Museums

Museum of the American Revolution renames Patriots Gallery
eagles patriots gallery

Odd News

Philly woman flies to Nashville for hockey game ... being played in New Jersey
Sydney Sanders

Eagles

Doug Pederson told us back in training camp this team was special ... we just didn't listen
012518_Pederson-celebrates_usat

Musicians

After 15 years, touring is just 'Alright' with Jeffrey Gaines
Jeffrey Gaines

Escapes

Limited - Spanish Coast

$1795 -- 9-Day Spanish Wonders Tour

 *
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.