Police: Philly middle school placed on lockdown after student allegedly seen with gun

February 16, 2018
A Philadelphia middle school was placed on lockdown early Friday morning after the principal received a report that a student was seen carrying a gun inside the building, police said in a statement.
The principal of Wagner Middle School, located at 1701 W. Chelten Ave. in West Oak Lane, called 911 around 8:43 a.m. after a student allegedly saw an armed black male.
Authorities said officials were searching every classroom in the building to find a possible firearm at the school.
The scare comes two days after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at South Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student at the school, was charged Thursday with premeditated murder. He reportedly confessed to detectives that he was responsible for the mass shooting and had used an AR-15 assault rifle to carry out the attack.
There were no further details immediately provided about the investigation in Philadelphia.
