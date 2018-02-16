February 16, 2018

Police: Philly middle school placed on lockdown after student allegedly seen with gun

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Gen. Louis Wagner Middle School Street View/Google Maps

This screen capture shows the outside of Gen. Louis Wagner Middle School, at 1701 W. Chelten Ave., in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

A Philadelphia middle school was placed on lockdown early Friday morning after the principal received a report that a student was seen carrying a gun inside the building, police said in a statement.

The principal of Wagner Middle School, located at 1701 W. Chelten Ave. in West Oak Lane, called 911 around 8:43 a.m. after a student allegedly saw an armed black male.

Authorities said officials were searching every classroom in the building to find a possible firearm at the school.

RELATED: Florida shooting survivor hid in a closet. 70 years ago, her Camden grandfather hid from nation's first mass shooting

The scare comes two days after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at South Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student at the school, was charged Thursday with premeditated murder. He reportedly confessed to detectives that he was responsible for the mass shooting and had used an AR-15 assault rifle to carry out the attack.

There were no further details immediately provided about the investigation in Philadelphia.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

