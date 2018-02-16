Police: Philly middle school placed on lockdown after student allegedly seen with gun

A Philadelphia middle school was placed on lockdown early Friday morning after the principal received a report that a student was seen carrying a gun inside the building, police said in a statement.

The principal of Wagner Middle School, located at 1701 W. Chelten Ave. in West Oak Lane, called 911 around 8:43 a.m. after a student allegedly saw an armed black male.

Authorities said officials were searching every classroom in the building to find a possible firearm at the school.